Andy Cohen is about to become a dad to a little boy!

The host of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, 50, revealed he is expecting a son via surrogate.



“This is the biggest year for me,” Cohen said on CNN’s live New Year’s Eve show on Monday evening.

“It’s a boy. It’s a boy,” he revealed to co-host Anderson Cooper. “It’s a boy and I got to tell you something, I cannot wait to meet this boy.”

Asked if he thinks the baby will have salt and pepper hair (like him!), Cohen said, “I think he’s going to have a nice Semitic head of hair. I really do. I’m so excited and I think about nothing else. I did it with a surrogate.”

“When I was growing up and when we were growing up … I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family,” he shared. “And here we are in 2018, almost [2019], and anything’s possible. And I’m so grateful to a wonderful surrogate that I’m working with.”

He added, “By the way, by the time it became possible, I was kind of having too much fun in my life to say, ‘I don’t think I can do this right now.’ But here I am, I turned 50 this year. It takes some people longer to get to that place. And it took me that time.”

Cohen also said that he is “getting the gear” in preparation of his little one’s arrival “and everyone’s given me wonderful advice. I have a lot of great women in my life.”

While Cohen did hint that he has a name picked out, he quickly said “no” when Cooper asked him if he would reveal it for the crowd.

On the Dec. 20 episode of WWHL, Cohen announced he’s expecting his first child via surrogate in front of OG Real Housewives Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Kyle Richards and Teresa Giudice.

“Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science — if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time I’m going to become a father,” he revealed to viewers emotionally.

“Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” he continued. “Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life. And though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”

A source revealed to PEOPLE that after the WWHL broadcast, “a smaller group went out to celebrate,” where an on-cloud-nine Cohen “was telling people that he was ‘relieved’ the news was finally out there and just kept reiterating how excited he was for the future.”

” ‘I can’t wait to meet my kid,’ he said,” the insider recalled. “He’s always had that urge to be a father, and felt like this was the right time. His parents are of a certain age, and he wants them to know his child. He said, ‘I know I’m single, but I haven’t met anyone and I want a family. I’m ready to do this.’ “

“He’s going to be an amazing dad. He’s so filled with love,” the source continued of Cohen. “He’s going to give this child a wonderful life.”