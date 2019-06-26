Andy Cohen Reveals He 'Might Consider' Having a Second Child: 'I'm Thinking About It'

Could Andy Cohen be expanding his family into a party of three?

The Watch What Happens Live host revealed he still has baby on the brain months after welcoming his first child, son Benjamin Allen, in February.

“I might consider having another one — I’m thinking about it,” Cohen, 51, recently told Extra.

The star also talked about his 4-month-old, revealing he’s “growing rapidly.”

“He is drinking his milk, he is a really chill baby,” Cohen says. “He is trying to crawl. He’s grasping a lot, a lot of eye contact, focusing on books. He can hold his bottle, almost.”

The Bravo personality recently revealed to PEOPLE just how much life has changed since settling into his routine as a dad, as he celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Watch What Happens Live.

“When it started, I wanted to go out every night after the show and celebrate the show. Even though I have a reputation of being like, a major party guy, I’ve calmed down quite a bit. Now, a night out for me is dinner at 8 o’clock,” he said, adding that his son is “great” and “smiling a lot.”

Cohen celebrated his first Father’s Day on Instagram earlier this month with a sweet photo that featured baby Benjamin, whom he welcomed via surrogate, wearing an “I [Heart] Dad” onesie.

“My first Father’s Day! Happy Dad’s Day, everybody. I want to thank my surrogate in California, without whom I wouldn’t have Ben,” he wrote. “And I need to ask: If a woman is willing to provide the gift of life to a man like me, or a couple struggling with infertility, why should the government be able to tell her what she can do with her body?”

Cohen continued his message with a plea of support for the Child-Parent Security Act, which would help end New York’s ban on compensated surrogacy.

The star has made it no secret just how much he’s loving being a first-time dad, and even joked to Jimmy Fallon in April that he needed to reel in his affection for his son.

“I’m worried I’m gonna squeeze him too hard!” Cohen said. “It’s so great, man. It’s been such a journey, and it’s been so interesting trying to figure out how to do everything. [Even just to] take him outside, I’m like, ‘How do I do this?’ “