Andy Cohen Says Sarah Jessica Parker and Kelly Ripa Helped Him Find Nannies: 'I Lean on Them'

Andy Cohen says he relies on two of his closest friends, Kelly Ripa and Sarah Jessica Parker, when it comes to parenting advice

Angela Andaloro
Published on October 14, 2022
Andy Cohen is grateful to his friends who have helped him learn the ropes of parenting.

During a round of "Plead the Fifth" with Access Hollywood during BravoCon Friday, the Watch What Happens Live star was asked whether he'd turn to Sarah Jessica Parker or Kelly Ripa for parenting advice.

"Both! I actually lean on both of them very heavily," the Bravo personality revealed.

When it came time to look for help with his kids — daughter Lucy Eve, 5 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3 — Cohen said that "Kelly found me a nanny, Sarah Jessica found me a nanny. They have both been so helpful."

"I've texted and called Kelly, 'Ben has X, Y, or Z, what do I do?' She's like, 'Go to CVS. Get X.' They're both so great," he shared.

Last month, the 54-year-old father of two snapped an adorable picture of Ripa holding his daughter during a morning visit to his home.

In the cute snap, posted to Cohen's Instagram Story, Ripa had a big smile on her face while little Lucy stared at the camera. The infant looked too cute in the photo, wearing a pink floral onesie and a pink bow in her hair.

"Two cuties!" Cohen captioned the picture.

Kelly Ripa with baby Benjamin.
L: Caption Kelly Ripa with baby Benjamin. PHOTO:
R: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy Andy Cohen

Cohen named the two ladies when he talked to PEOPLE back in February 2019 about his preparations to become a dad for the first time, just after Ben's birth.

"Kelly Ripa helped me find my baby nurse, who's incredible," Cohen said at the time."Sarah Jessica sat with me for three hours on a Saturday and helped me do my registry."

"And she lent me clothes and burp cloths that she had saved from her kids. She labeled them all," he raved of the Sex And The City alum. "She left me a big plastic container full of things that she knew I would need."

Parker, a mom of three, said Cohen "had all sorts of smart questions and worries and concerns."

"We've talked almost daily since the decision [to have a baby] was made," she said. "He's the kind of person who takes care of every detail immediately — very organized, very committed and loyal."

