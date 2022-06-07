Andy Cohen is dad to son Ben, 3, and daughter Lucy, 5 weeks, both of whom he welcomed via surrogate

Andy Cohen Says His Kids Can Use Remaining Embryos When They're Older: 'Is That a Weird Thought?'

Andy Cohen is already thinking about his kids' futures as parents.

The Bravo star, 54, appeared on Monday's episode of Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live, where he chatted about his two children, 3-year-old son Benjamin Allen and 5-week-old daughter Lucy Eve, and revealed that he would let them use his remaining embryos when they want to start families of their own.

Asked how many embryos he had left, Cohen said, "a couple."

"I have a few. I can't remember. I think I have three left?" he added. "You know what I'm thinking — this is crazy — but if either of them cannot have kids, maybe in 20 years they'll defrost their sibling and raise them. Is that a weird thought?"

Cohen welcomed both Ben and Lucy via surrogate. He noted on the show that his kids are "biological siblings" and he did not use the same surrogate for the births.

Speaking about Ben as a big brother, Cohen teases that the toddler "loves her but is trying to kill her" as he is jealous that there is a new baby in the house.

"The crazy thing is, by design, I am spending so much time with him," says Cohen. "Because, by the way, she doesn't know what's happening. I sit with her for a few hours a day and I'm like 'Just smell me. Hear my voice. This is me. I'm your dad.' But [with Ben], I'm really in there with him and I don't know if it's really registering how much time I'm spending with him."

Cohen welcomed Lucy in late April, announcing the birth of his daughter in a surprise Instagram post.

He's since been sharing photos and videos of Lucy on social media, including a recent post in which he caught her up on all the latest Bravo news (including the premiere of The Real Housewives of Dubai).

Another iconic photo showed the moment Ben was introduced to his little sister.