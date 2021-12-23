"It was not pretty," Andy Cohen said of spending quarantine away from his 2-year-old son during his second bout with COVID

Andy Cohen Says He Isolated During Second COVID Bout by Sending Son to Stay with His Nanny: 'Really Upsetting'

The hardest part of Andy Cohen's second battle with COVID-19? Being away from his son, Benjamin.

On Monday's episode of Cohen's SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live!, the Bravo star, 53, opened up about his bout with breakthrough COVID, explaining that he had to separate from his 2-year-old son for 10 days while isolating.

"I quarantined in the house. The first day was really drought and he was really upset and he wanted to hug me so badly," Cohen told his Radio Andy co-host John Hill. "Thankfully, what wound up happening was we tried cohabitating and he was not getting the message that he could not come near me and it was serious. It was really upsetting. And he wound up going out to Long Island with his nanny."

"We quite literally separated," Cohen said. "It was not pretty. It was not pretty."

Since reuniting with Ben, Cohen has been sharing some of their father-son time with fans on his Instagram Stories. In a series of cute clips posted Wednesday, Ben expresses excitement about Santa Clause coming to his school. He runs down a list of goodies like Christmas trees, lollipops, and candy canes that would also fill his day.

Cohen chimed in with the toddler and said, "Yes, it's gonna be a great day. To be continued, Santa's coming."

Cohen said on Monday that he's "all better now" after completing his 10-day quarantine. "I woke up this morning to a negative PCR test. So I did my 10 days, this is day 10, and I get to be reunited with Ben."

"I'm negative, I feel so much better, and here we are," he continued. "I had gotten a booster that Thursday, and so then I thought I was sick from the booster — that I was having a reaction to the booster. And then two days later I was like, 'Wait a minute, this is quite a big reaction.' And I got pretty sick. But I'm all better now."

Cohen, who is vaccinated, first battled COVID-19 in March 2020. His latest battle with COVID comes amid a surge in cases as the highly-contagious omicron variant of the virus spreads across the country. New York, where he and Ben reside, reported 28,924 positive COVID cases Tuesday.

His isolation wrapped roughly two weeks before he's set to host CNN's New Year's Eve Live from Times Square along with Anderson Cooper.

Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99% — are in unvaccinated people.