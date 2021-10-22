Andy Cohen Reveals the TV Show He Won't Let 2-Year-Old Son Benjamin Watch

Andy Cohen also shares that he only lets son Benjamin, 2, watch TV on the weekends

Andy Cohen is all about the Real Housewives franchise — unless it comes to letting his little boy watch the show.

During his appearance on this weekend's episode of Sunday TODAY, the Bravo star, 53, chats with host Willie Geist about life at home with his 2-year-old son Benjamin Allen and reveals which TV show he won't let the toddler watch.

Cohen says his son has "not watched much TV or movies, just until this summer" and his current fascination is with Sesame Street.

"I let him watch it on the weekends, it's his treat. No TV during the week," he shares.

"I will say, I screen an inordinate amount of Housewives, and [Ben] is always coming up to my desk while I'm watching and I'm like 'No, no no. You are not watching this,' " adds Cohen.

While Ben isn't allowed to watch the reality show, he has been introduced to Dad's long-running series Watch What Happens Live, recently joining Cohen on set in the Bravo Clubhouse.

Earlier this month, Cohen shared a cute photo to his Instagram feed of his young son seated on one of the chairs in the Clubhouse.

In the picture, Benjamin is seen pointing at a bookshelf behind him, likely at any one of the interesting items on the shelves.

"Yesterday was Take Your Son To The Clubhouse Day!" Cohen captioned the snap, geolocating it at the Bravo Clubhouse.