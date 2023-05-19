Andy Cohen Once Broke Down in Tears After Single Dad Park Day Left Him Feeling Lonely and 'Vulnerable'

Andy Cohen is being vulnerable about parenthood.

During an appearance on the Two T's in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge podcast on Thursday, the television personality, 54, opened up about how his perspective on being a single parent changed after the birth of his 1-year-old daughter Lucy Eve.

"The thing has been for me in the last year is when Lucy came, I think it really changed me as a parent," said Cohen, who is also a father to a 4-year-old son named Benjamin Allen. "I felt way more in control when I had just one. Then when I had two, I not only felt... I don't want to say I felt out of control, but I just felt the experience got a little lonelier for me. I started to feel more vulnerable."

Andy Cohen Instagram

Cohen shared that his feelings took a turn for the worse during an experience at the park with fellow parents.

"The sprinklers went off, and I didn't know to have a change of clothes," he explained. "I looked around, and I'm the only single parent there. I'm the only gay dad. I just felt like I was on an island, and I went back to my house, and I cried."

The Bravo star explained that the situation "opened up a vulnerability."

"It was just a trigger," he continued.

During a conversation with PEOPLE in November, he echoed similar emotions about parenthood, in which he expressed that becoming a father of two meant his priorities are now different.

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he told PEOPLE. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

Most recently, the dad of two celebrated his daughter's birthday on April 29 with a sweet photo of the two posing with a gold "1" balloon on Instagram alongside the caption, "Happy birthday, sweetheart! ❤️." In a video shared to his Instagram Story the day after, he marked his daughter's new age as he sat with her at home.

"Just beginning Lucy's second year of life today," the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host said as his toddler sat on his lap in her pajamas, pointing to the two small pigtails on Lucy's head. "I did the hair this morning, and you know what, she really submitted to it."

He then turned to his smiling toddler and said to her, "I really feel like you saw what I was doing and you let me try."