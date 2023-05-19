Andy Cohen Once Broke Down in Tears After Single Dad Park Day Left Him Feeling Lonely and 'Vulnerable'

"The thing has been for me in the last year when Lucy came, I think it really changed me as a parent," said Cohen during an appearance on the Two T's in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 19, 2023 11:34 PM
Andy Cohen and his kids
Photo: Andy Cohen/Instagram

Andy Cohen is being vulnerable about parenthood.

During an appearance on the Two T's in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge podcast on Thursday, the television personality, 54, opened up about how his perspective on being a single parent changed after the birth of his 1-year-old daughter Lucy Eve.

"The thing has been for me in the last year is when Lucy came, I think it really changed me as a parent," said Cohen, who is also a father to a 4-year-old son named Benjamin Allen. "I felt way more in control when I had just one. Then when I had two, I not only felt... I don't want to say I felt out of control, but I just felt the experience got a little lonelier for me. I started to feel more vulnerable."

Andy Cohen with his son and Anderson Cooper's Son
Andy Cohen Instagram

Cohen shared that his feelings took a turn for the worse during an experience at the park with fellow parents.

"The sprinklers went off, and I didn't know to have a change of clothes," he explained. "I looked around, and I'm the only single parent there. I'm the only gay dad. I just felt like I was on an island, and I went back to my house, and I cried."

The Bravo star explained that the situation "opened up a vulnerability."

"It was just a trigger," he continued.

During a conversation with PEOPLE in November, he echoed similar emotions about parenthood, in which he expressed that becoming a father of two meant his priorities are now different.

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he told PEOPLE. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

Most recently, the dad of two celebrated his daughter's birthday on April 29 with a sweet photo of the two posing with a gold "1" balloon on Instagram alongside the caption, "Happy birthday, sweetheart! ❤️." In a video shared to his Instagram Story the day after, he marked his daughter's new age as he sat with her at home.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Just beginning Lucy's second year of life today," the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host said as his toddler sat on his lap in her pajamas, pointing to the two small pigtails on Lucy's head. "I did the hair this morning, and you know what, she really submitted to it."

He then turned to his smiling toddler and said to her, "I really feel like you saw what I was doing and you let me try."

Related Articles
Shawn Johnson Addresses 'Some Questions' After Showing Her Kids in Helicopter Co-Piloted by Husband
Shawn Johnson Addresses a 'Lot of Questions' After Showing Kids Flying in Plane Co-Piloted by Husband
Jessie J attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England.
Jessie J Welcomes First Baby After Pregnancy Loss: 'He Is All My Dreams Come True'
Maci Bookout
Maci Bookout Praises Son Bentley on Middle School Graduation: 'Your Next Chapter Is Going to Be Amazing'
Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ ‘Icky’ VPR Finale Scenes
Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss for 'Icky' 'Vanderpump Rules' Finale Scenes
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon
Bre Tiesi Says Nick Cannon Is a 'Good Dad' to Son Legendary but 'Not My Sugar Daddy': 'Take Care of Myself'
Chrissy Teigen appears on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why She's Reluctant to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': 'I Don't Like Fighting'
Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Celebrate Nick Cannon's Newest Projects with Balloons and Cupcakes: 'Love You'
'Selling Sunset' Star Bre Tiesi Says Nick Cannon Doesn't Have to Pay Child Support After Having 10 Kids
Rihanna
Pregnant Rihanna Poses Practically Nude in Sultry Maternity Shoot 
Hilaria Baldwin Talks New Grandbaby https://www.instagram.com/p/CsZrqpGvYh0/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D
Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Congratulate Ireland Baldwin on Birth of Baby Girl
Catelynn Lowell Posts Special Message for Daughter Carly's 14th Birthday: 'If She Only Knew'
'Teen Mom' 's Catelynn Lowell Posts Special Message for Daughter Carly's 14th Birthday: 'If She Only Knew'
Ireland Baldwin
Ireland Baldwin and Boyfriend RAC Welcome First Baby, Daughter Holland — See the Photo!
Karlie Kloss attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festiva
Pregnant Karlie Kloss Shows Off Elegant Maternity Style on Cannes Red Carpet — See the Photo!
cameron douglas
Cameron Douglas Opens Up About 'Dark' Moments of His Past — and Renewed Hope as a Dad of 2 (Exclusive)
Ariana Madix WWHL outfit
Ariana Madix Wears 'Slutty Funeral' Dress on 'WWHL' After Tom Sandoval Split: All About Her Look (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen Warns Anderson Cooper Toddler Bed Leads to Kids 'Coming at You at All Hours': 'Power Shifts'
Andy Cohen Warns Anderson Cooper Toddler Beds Are a 'Nightmare': 'They Now Have Free Will'
Robert Downey Jr Son Trailer
Robert Downey Jr.'s Son, 11, Pokes Fun at Dad's Car Skills in Trailer for 'Downey's Dream Cars': Watch