Andy Cohen Shares Sweet New Photo of Baby Lucy, 3 Months, Peering at Him with Her Big Blue Eyes

Andy Cohen is dad to daughter Lucy Eve, 3 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on August 15, 2022 03:38 PM

Andy Cohen can't get enough of his baby girl!

On Monday, Cohen shared a new photo of daughter Lucy Eve, 3 months, looking alert and adorable while lying on an activity mat. Lucy wears a cute yellow onesie printed with various vegetables on it.

The Bravo star simply captioned the photo, "I mean…."

Lucy's brown hair appears a little messy, but her big blue eyes take over the photo, which garnered comments from Housewives including Kyle Richards and Margaret Josephs.

Cohen, who welcomed both of his children via surrogate, is also dad to son Benjamin Allen, 3.

The Radio Andy host welcomed Benjamin via surrogate in February 2019, telling PEOPLE at the time that he "didn't want to wait" any longer to become a father, even if it meant doing it as a single parent.

"It's not something in your mind — 'Oh, I want to do this alone.' But I like being alone," he explained. "I didn't want to wait. To me, it would have to be a very special person to say, 'Let's do this together.' And I would love that, and that person could be having coffee down the street at this moment and I'll meet him soon."

Cohen added that he "always knew [he] wanted a family," but "as a gay man, I never thought it was in the cards for me."

In July, the TV personality opened up about his experience dating as a father of two during an appearance on SiriusXM's Stern Show Summer School. Speaking to hosts Gary Dell'Abate and Rahsaan Rogers, Cohen admitted that trying to date with two young kids can feel "emotionally chaotic."

"Dating is another story because you know, there are two kinds of people, people that you wanna date and people that you…" he explained as Rogers quipped, "People that you wanna bang."

"Thank you, Rahsaan," Cohen joked, adding, "So the answer is, to the dating thing that, I have had some dates. There was a guy that I had been dating and I said to him at one point, 'There's kind of a third thing in the room here as we're dating.' "

"'It's that I have a family,' " Cohen recalled telling the man at the time. "[My date] said, 'Oh no, I view that third thing is that you're famous.' "

