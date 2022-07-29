Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy in Pajamas as She Turns 3 Months Old

Andy Cohen is sharing a sweet milestone with his little girl.

On Friday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, shared an adorable shot of daughter Lucy Eve celebrating her 3-month birthday in a green onesie pajama with lemons all over it.

"3 months! ♥️" he captioned the sweet photo.

"The Realest Baby of NYC," the Bravo official account wrote in the comments. "We love Lucy!!! 😍"

In addition to Lucy — whom he welcomed in April — Cohen is also a father to son Benjamin Allen, 3.

Cohen recently shared a sweet video featuring himself performing the song "Candyman" by Grateful Dead to his daughter while she was sitting on his lap.

"Lucy x 'Candyman,' " he wrote in the caption. "I love singing to my girl. Every week she gets a little more 'awake.' "

Earlier this month, the proud dad shared an adorable family selfie featuring both of his children. In the cute photo posted on Instagram, Cohen sat on a couch with his baby girl resting on his legs. While Cohen smiled for the selfie, Ben sweetly placed one hand on Lucy's head and the other on her leg.

"☀️ good morning! ☀️," he captioned the shot.

The family of three was enjoying their time away in Sag Harbor, New York, as seen on Cohen's Instagram Stories.

Cohen recently opened up about his experience dating as a father of two during an appearance on SiriusXM's Stern Show Summer School. Speaking to hosts Gary Dell'Abate and Rahsaan Rogers, Cohen admitted that trying to date with two young kids can feel "emotionally chaotic."

"Dating is another story because you know, there are two kinds of people, people that you wanna date and people that you…" he explained as Rogers quipped, "People that you wanna bang."

"Thank you, Rahsaan," Cohen joked, adding, "So the answer is, to the dating thing that, I have had some dates. There was a guy that I had been dating and I said to him at one point, 'There's kind of a third thing in the room here as we're dating.' "