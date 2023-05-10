Andy Cohen Reveals He's the Only Gay and Only Single Parent at Son Ben's School

The Watch What Happens Live host spoke to Anderson Cooper at the 92NY to discuss Cohen's new book, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 10, 2023
Andy Cohen and his kids
Photo: Andy Cohen/Instagram

Andy Cohen is opening up about life with his little ones.

As part of a discussion about his new book The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up at New York City's 92NY on Tuesday, the Watch What Happens Live host and his longtime friend, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, reflected on their journeys as parents.

"I'm the only gay parent at Ben's nursery school and the only single parent, which is amazing, and I'm so grateful for our friendship because Ben sees Wyatt with two dads, and Ben's other friend, Adrian, has two dads," Cohen told Cooper.

The Bravo star also noted that "[Ben] has been saying lately, 'I want another daddy, I want another daddy.' And it's so cool to me that he knows that it would be a daddy."

"My son has excellent gaydar, what can I say?" teased Cohen, 54, who is dad to 4-year-old Ben and 12-month-old daughter Lucy.

When asked by an audience member what the biggest shock and adjustment has been since having Ben and Lucy, Cohen professed, "Everything."

He also said that he puts "extra pressure on himself as a single parent to be everything, and you know that you can't necessarily [do that]."

Cohen also revealed that his mom Evelyn never envisioned that her son would become a father.

"I would talk about kids and my mom would say, 'You're never gonna do it, you are never gonna do it.' She just really never thought that I would have the cheishek [motivation] to actually do it."

