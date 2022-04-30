Andy Cohen Is on 'Cloud 9' with Newborn Daughter Lucy: 'Incredible Outpouring of Love'

"HERE'S LUCY!!!!!" Andy Cohen captioned his Instagram post announcement on Friday, which featured a picture of the Bravo star cuddling his baby girl

Andy Cohen is a happy father of two.

After welcoming his second baby Lucy Eve Cohen on Friday, the Bravo personality appeared to still be in full bliss on Saturday.

In a sweet Instagram post, the Watch What Happens Live host looks over the little one with love and awe at the hospital. "Greetings from Cloud 9 #ILoveLucy," he wrote.

"Guys, I just want to thank you all for your incredible outpouring of love for little Lucy. I'm waiting for her final little exam, and then I'm going to take her home to meet Ben," Cohen said on his Instagram Story on Saturday. "I've got Ben's hat that he wore home from the hospital for Lucy."

Cohen, 53, announced Lucy's arrival on Friday with a heartwarming picture of him cradling his baby girl. He is also father to 3-year-old son, Benjamin Allen.

"HERE'S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She's 8 lbs., 13 oz., and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!" Cohen captioned his Instagram post.

He added, "Her big brother can't wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy."

Friend Anderson Cooper, who is also a new dad of two, wished Cohen well in the comments section. "Amazing! Congratulations! Welcome Lucy!!!!" he wrote.

Cohen welcomed his first child, son Benjamin Allen, via surrogate on Feb. 4, 2019. At the time, he told PEOPLE he "didn't want to wait" any longer to become a father, even if it meant doing it as a single parent.

"It's not something in your mind — 'Oh, I want to do this alone.' But I like being alone," he explained. "I didn't want to wait. To me it would have to be a very special person to say, 'Let's do this together.' And I would love that, and that person could be having coffee down the street at this moment and I'll meet him soon."

Cohen added that he "always knew [he] wanted a family," but "as a gay man, I never thought it was in the cards for me."

Earlier this year, in February, Cohen celebrated son Benjamin's 3rd birthday on the same day as his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. The pair couldn't stop grinning ear-to-ear as they posed next to Cohen's star.

Andy Cohen Ben and Andy Cohen | Credit: ALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Cohen looked dapper in a navy blue suit, crisp white shirt, black tie, and black shoes while kneeling down next to his star and his son Ben, who looked comfy in khaki pants, a red and blue flannel, a navy blue puffer vest that matched his dad's suit, and brown velcro shoes.