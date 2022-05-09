Andy Cohen's Newborn Daughter Lucy Meets 'Uncle' Anderson Cooper
Anderson Cooper just met Andy Cohen's newborn daughter Lucy Eve for the first time!
On Saturday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 53, shared a sweet photo on Instagram of Cooper, 54, smiling over his week-old daughter, calling the CNN star her uncle.
Cohen gushed over the moment, sharing his excitement that Lucy, cozy in a Dock-a-Tot from the Morris & Co. collection, is also wearing the same outfit his 3-year-old son Benjamin Allen once wore as an infant.
"Uncle Anderson, keeping Lucy honest! (Also - the @fendi pants were a gift for Ben from Denise Richards, and the bedazzled Snoopy onesie was courtesy Marie Osmond! So happy to be able to pass them on to Lucy!)," Cohen captioned the post.
Cohen announced Lucy's arrival on April 29 with a heartwarming picture of him cradling his baby girl.
"HERE'S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She's 8 lbs., 13 oz., and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!" Cohen captioned his Instagram post.
He added, "Her big brother can't wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy."
Back in February, Cooper, who is also a new dad of two, introduced Cohen to his son Sebastian Luke just days after the baby boy was born.
In the photo, Cohen is seen grinning ear to ear as he cradles little Sebastian in his arms while Ben strokes the baby's head.
"Today we met our new pal Sebastian Maisani-Cooper!" Cohen wrote alongside the adorable photo. The Bravo personality called Sebastian "a peaceful beauty" and said his young son calls him "Wheels."