Andy Cohen Shares Sweet Morning Selfie with Baby Daughter Lucy: 'Feeling So Many Things'

Andy Cohen is starting off his mornings with his little girl.

The Bravo star, 54, shared an adorable selfie on Instagram Thursday, featuring his daughter Lucy Eve hanging out on her dad's lap while flashing her big blue eyes at the camera.

In the sweet photo, little Lucy wears an adorable black, gray and pink cheetah print onesie while Cohen wears a "Waking Up in the Morning" sweatshirt from Teresa Giudice's daughter Gia's clothing line based on her viral TikTok sound.

"Waking up in the morning… feeling so many things ❤️," Cohen captioned the clip, alluding to Gia's "Sad Song," which she performed on The Real Housewives of New Jersey back in 2011 and recently resurfaced and went viral on TikTok.

Both Teresa and Gia commented on Cohen's post with heart emojis.

Earlier this week, Cohen, who is also dad to son Benjamin Allen, 3, shared a video showing off Lucy's new Flintstones-inspired hairdo.

"I am feeling really bullish about this Pebbles hairdo," Cohen said with a big smile as Lucy leaned in, showing a little ponytail sticking up from the top of her head.

"It's so easy to do, and it's fashion," the Bravo personality continued. "With the bow? It's really good. I mean I know this is the oldest hairdo in time, but this is going to be fun, doing her hair."

While speaking with PEOPLE recently about ByHeart's Feed Fest, Cohen opened up about how he's had a "total shift in priority" living as a father of two.

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he shared. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

With the new addition of a second child, the TV personality said one of his biggest challenges is time management.

"Just when I think I've had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I'm here," he explained. "It's just about juggling time management with the two of them."