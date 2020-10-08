Andy Cohen Looks Back at Son Ben's WWHL Cameos to Honor Him with 'Toddler Cuteness' Award

And the toddler cuteness award on Watch What Happens Live goes to ... Benjamin Cohen in a landslide!

During Wednesday night's episode of WWHL, Andy Cohen wrapped up his at-home shows amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with the virtual Golden Robes Awards, which celebrated the best and worst moments he experienced while filming from his home studio.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With categories such as worst WiFi connection and most shocking @home moment, Cohen, 52, also awarded his young 1½-year-old son with the Benjamin Allen Cohen award for toddler cuteness @home. In fact, the television host's little boy won in a three-way tie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

First introducing the category, Cohen said, "For those of you who think the year 2020 wasn't all that cute, I submit exhibit B — which stands for Ben Cohen and his cameos for our at-home shows this year."

Then, showing off the contenders — which included Ben virtually meeting Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt for the first time, Ben saying hello to Amy Schumer's son Gene, and Ben showing Stephen Colbert where his head is — Cohen revealed his son won for all his nominations, but couldn't accept his award due to a "last-minute diaper malfunction."

Cohen did however share a previously taped video of his son's acceptance, where the proud father cheered for his Ben, who clapped along to the news of his Golden Robe win.

Image zoom Andy Cohen, Benjamin Cohen Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

The Bravo icon welcomed his first child via surrogate in early February last year, announcing his son's arrival with a black and white photo of himself holding the then-infant to Instagram.

"I’m in love,” Cohen wrote alongside his post at the time. "And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow."

"Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science — if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time I’m going to become a father," he shared.

"Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” he continued. "Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life. And though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet."

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen Reveals Why He Can Trust Any of the Housewives to Take Care of His Son!

Since Ben's birth, Cohen has documented his journey as a dad, though has said he didn't initially anticipate his son making his screen debut this early.

While chatting with Extra in June about Ben — who was crowned as PEOPLE's Cutest Baby Alive back in 2019 — Cohen recalled how he was "barely" showing his son on social media before starting to work from home amid the current health crisis.