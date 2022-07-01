The Bravo star wasn't thrilled with the soundtrack during a recent car ride with his two kids Lucy and Ben

Andy Cohen Jokes 'Summer Should Be Fun' as He Drives with His 2 Crying Kids in the Back Seat

Andy Cohen is getting a taste of what road trips are like with two little kids.

The Bravo star, 54, documented a moment in his car on Friday when his two young kids cried in the back seat as he drove. In the relatable video, Cohen jokingly grimaces and makes faces as son Benjamin Allen, 3, tried to talk through his tears.

Little sister Lucy Eve, 9 weeks, adds some high-pitched cries of her own as Cohen clutches the steering wheel like he's bracing himself.

"Summer should be fun," Cohen jokingly captioned the clip.

Earlier this week, the Watch What Happens Live host shared an adorable selfie with Lucy in which they both wore matching white outfits and stared into each other's eyes. Lucy looked too cute in her baby onesie and sported a colorful bandaid on her leg.

"We See Each Other….." Cohen captioned the Instagram post, seemingly a nod to when former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes hashed out her drama with Kandi Burruss during the Season 7 reunion.

Cohen welcomed Lucy via surrogate in April and son Ben via surrogate in Feb 2019. At the time, he told PEOPLE he "didn't want to wait" any longer to become a father, even if it meant doing it as a single parent.

"It's not something in your mind — 'Oh, I want to do this alone.' But I like being alone," he explained. "I didn't want to wait. To me it would have to be a very special person to say, 'Let's do this together.' And I would love that, and that person could be having coffee down the street at this moment and I'll meet him soon."

Couldn’t have asked for a sweeter birthday! Credit: Andy Cohen Instagram; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cohen added that he "always knew [he] wanted a family" but "as a gay man, I never thought it was in the cards for me."

"When I came out to my parents in 1988, my mom said she had to mourn the life that I wasn't going to be able to have. And that life meant getting married and having kids," he recalled.

During a recent appearance on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live, Cohen revealed he still has a number of remaining embryos. He said he would let his two children use them when they want to start families of their own.