Andy Cohen shared a sweet photo of his son Benjamin and Anderson Cooper’s son Wyatt on the Watch What Happens Live set for an April Fool's Day joke

Andy Cohen Says He's Being Replaced on WWHL, Introduces His and Anderson Cooper's Sons as New Hosts

Andy Cohen has revealed his adorable replacements on Watch What Happens Live.

The 53-year-old kicked off April Fool's Day with an announcement on Instagram that he is stepping away from his Bravo show, joking that his son Benjamin Allen, 3, and Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt Morgan, 23 months, are taking over WWHL as co-hosts.

"New WWHL co-hosts Ben & Wyatt are taking over my show. Thanks for a great run, Bravo!" Cohen wrote alongside a sweet photo of the toddlers sitting on the WWHL set.

A follower later wrote in the comments, "The look Wyatt is giving Ben is a look we've seen from their dads!"

Cohen responded, "Exactly. They are our mini-me's."

Cohen and Cooper, 54, have quickly passed their friendship down to their sons.

In February, Cohen took Benjamin to meet Cooper's newborn son Sebastian for the first time. He shared an Instagram photo of little Ben meeting the baby boy two days after the CNN news anchor announced the child's birth.

In the photo, Cohen is seen grinning ear to ear as he cradles little Sebastian in his arms while Ben strokes the baby's head.

"Today we met our new pal Sebastian Maisani-Cooper!" Cohen wrote alongside the adorable photo. The Bravo personality called Sebastian "a peaceful beauty" and said his young son calls him "Wheels."

"Mazel to Anderson & Benjamin ♥️," Cohen concluded, referencing Cooper's former partner Benjamin Maisani.

Back in September, Cohen and Cooper put their parenting skills on display during an episode of WWHL.

Cohen challenged his close friend and fellow dad to a round of Diaper Daddies, a game in which each dad is given 45 seconds to change as many diapers as possible.

"I want to see which one of us is more skilled in the treacherous art of wiping and changing our little ones," Cohen says, introducing the game.

To kick off the competition, Cohen and Cooper were each presented with a basket of baby dolls and a set of diapers. As the timer began, both dads buckled down to quickly change each doll's diaper.