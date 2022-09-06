Andy Cohen Says He Doesn't 'Feel Heard' as He Compares Parenting Challenges with Anderson Cooper

Andy Cohen is dad to son Ben, 3, and daughter Lucy, 4 months, while Anderson Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 6 months

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2022 05:30 PM
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper
Photo: Andy Cohen/Instagram

Andy Cohen is feeling a little bit trolled by his longtime pal and fellow dad Anderson Cooper.

On Tuesday morning, the Bravo star, 54, shared a video on Instagram of him on a walk with Cooper and their respective kids during which Cohen opens up to the CNN anchor about some of his recent parenting struggles.

"So Anderson I'm dealing with major mood swings and irrational temper tantrums, what are you dealing with these days?" Cohen asks Cooper, who walks beside him with son Wyatt, 2, perched on his shoulders.

"I don't know. My kids are pretty great," Cooper tells Cohen with a smirk.

Not convinced, Cohen assures Cooper that there's "gotta be some wrinkle right now."

"Wyatt, what's the wrinkle?" Cooper asks his son, to which he doesn't have an answer.

"Oh that's nice," Cohen says sarcastically. "So everything's peachy at your house. And you had a great vacation?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Yeah, just hanging out with the kids," adds Cooper.

"Oh wow. Well guess I'm alone then, see you on New Year's Eve dude," quips Cohen as he concludes the video, which he captioned, "I DON'T feel heard!"

Cohen is dad to son Benjamin Allen, 3, and daughter Lucy Eve, 4 months, while Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt and Sebastian Luke, 6 months.

The Watch What Happens Live host often shares candid moments with his kids on social media.

Over the weekend, Cohen shared two videos on Instagram that documented car ride meltdowns from his son at the end of a family vacation. At the beginning of the summer, Cohen posted another video of what his life looked like traveling with two kids after welcoming daughter Lucy in April.

In the relatable video, Cohen jokingly grimaced and made faces as Ben tried to talk through his tears while sitting in the backseat of the car.

Little sister Lucy added some high-pitched cries of her own as Cohen clutched the steering wheel like he was bracing himself.

"Summer should be fun," Cohen jokingly captioned the clip at the time.

Related Articles
Andy Cohen car ride. https://www.instagram.com/p/CiIo2J2p9Vb/
Andy Cohen Shares Relatable Videos of Son Ben's Meltdowns During Car Ride Home from Vacation
Andy Cohen children
Andy Cohen Hilariously Compares Son Ben's Outfit Choice to Baby Lucy: Hers 'Is Flawless'
andy cohen
Andy Cohen Shares Sweet New Photo of Baby Lucy, 3 Months, Peering at Him with Her Big Blue Eyes
Andy Cohen and children
Andy Cohen's Son Ben, 3, Plays with Baby Sister Lucy, 10 Weeks, in Sweet Family Selfie
Andy Cohen Enjoys His First Father’s Day as a Dad of Two . https://www.instagram.com/bravoandy/?hl=en
Andy Cohen Jokes 'Summer Should Be Fun' as He Drives with His 2 Crying Kids in the Back Seat
Andy Cohen and daughter Lucy
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Selfie With His Baby Girl Lucy Wearing 'First Bow' in Her Hair
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Lucy as She Turns 3 Months Old
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy in Pajamas as She Turns 3 Months Old
Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt turns 2
Anderson Cooper Enjoys a Stroll and a Lollipop with Son Wyatt, 2, After a Fresh Haircut
Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper
Dad Goals! Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's Cutest Moments Together with Their Kids
Andy Cohen Performs for Baby Lucy: ‘I Love Singing to My Girl’
Watch Andy Cohen Perform Grateful Dead's 'Candyman' for Baby Lucy: 'I Love Singing to My Girl'
Baby Lucy makes her TV debut
Andy Cohen Gets Candid About How Dating with Two Kids Can Be 'Emotionally Chaotic'
andy cohen
The Most Adorable Photos of Andy Cohen's Baby Girl, Lucy Eve
Andy Cohen's Newborn Daughter Lucy Meets 'Uncle' Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen's Newborn Daughter Lucy Meets 'Uncle' Anderson Cooper
SMA POLL; sexiest zaddy
Andy Cohen Shares Loving Photo with His Kids as He Enjoys His First Father's Day as a Dad of 2
Andy Cohen Ben Cohen
Andy Cohen's Son Ben, 3, Adorably Offers to Help His 'Frustrated' Dad in the Car: 'He's Got My Back'
Anderson Cooper Says Shirtless Richard Gere Helped Him Realize He Was Gay: 'I Couldn't Speak'
Anderson Cooper Reveals How Richard Gere Helped Him Realize He's Gay: 'I Couldn't Speak'