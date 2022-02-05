Andy Cohen had his adorable son Benjamin by his side as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday

Andy Cohen Is Joined By Son Benjamin — on His 3rd Birthday — at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Andy Cohen is soaking in every moment of his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony — which falls on a very special day!

The Bravo celebrity, 53, was joined by son Benjamin Allen for the momentous occasion on Friday, which also happened to be his child's 3rd birthday, and the pair couldn't stop grinning ear-to-ear as they posed next to Cohen's star.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cohen looked dapper in a navy blue suit, crisp white shirt, black tie, and black shoes while kneeling down next to his star and his son Benjamin, who looked comfy in khaki pants, a red and blue flannel, a navy blue puffer vest that matched his dad's suit, and brown leather velcro shoes.

Andy Cohen Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais were also in attendance at Cohen's ceremony, giving a heartwarming joint tribute to their longtime friend while taking turns listing his impressive career accomplishments.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We are so honored to be here today on behalf of the 139 Housewives, past and present, to pay tribute to our friend, Andy Cohen, for a very well-deserved honor of getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Rinna, 58, began.

"Andy is a talented host, executive producer, author, father, and of course, in true Housewives fashion, we brought the receipts to back it up," Beauvais, 55, added.

Continued Rinna: "That's right — Andy has hosted 300 hours of reunion shows and produced 1550 episodes of The Real Housewives, and in his spare time, he programs and hosts two radio channels."

RELATED VIDEO: CNN Says Andy Cohen Will Return for Next Year's NYE Special After He 'Said Something He Shouldn't Have'

"His hit show — Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen — has been on for almost 13 years. And in more than 2,000 episodes, he's officiated five weddings," Beauvais said, while Rinna hilariously added, "Including one between a hairless cat and a Pomeranian."

John Mayer also took the stage to pay tribute to Cohen, saying in part, "[Andy] eases the burden of life. His voice on radio, his humor and charm on his nightly late-night talk show and reality TV dynasty, all bring a much-needed ray of sunshine into our lives."

In an Instagram post on Friday, the WWHL host thanked his friends and everyone for an unforgettable day on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, writing, "I got a STAR!!! ⭐️ And I'm gonna be floating from today for a long time. Thank you John, Garcelle & Lisa for helping make today incredibly special. Wow."

Andy Cohen Ben Cohen Ben and Andy Cohen | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty