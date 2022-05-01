Andy Cohen Introduces Son Benjamin to Newborn Baby Sister Lucy — See the Sweet Sibling Snapshot!

Benjamin Allen is one proud big brother!

Andy Cohen shared an adorable snapshot of his young son, 3, meeting his newborn sister Lucy for the first time on Instagram Sunday.

"When Ben met Lucy ♥️," the Watch What Happens Live host, 53, wrote alongside the photo of Ben gently planting a kiss on his baby sister's head.

In the comments section, Cohen was met with love from an array of Bravo stars past and present from various Real Housewives franchises.

Cohen announced Lucy's arrival on Friday with a heartwarming picture of him cradling his baby girl. "HERE'S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She's 8 lbs., 13 oz., and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!" the proud dad captioned an Instagram post.

He added, "Her big brother can't wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy."

A day later, Cohen appeared to still be in full bliss when he shared a sweet follow-up Instagram post of himself looking over the little one with love and awe at the hospital. "Greetings from Cloud 9 #ILoveLucy," he wrote.

"Guys, I just want to thank you all for your incredible outpouring of love for little Lucy. I'm waiting for her final little exam, and then I'm going to take her home to meet Ben," Cohen later added on his Instagram Story. "I've got Ben's hat that he wore home from the hospital for Lucy."

Cohen welcomed his first child Benjamin via surrogate on Feb. 4, 2019. At the time, he told PEOPLE he "didn't want to wait" any longer to become a father, even if it meant doing it as a single parent.

"It's not something in your mind — 'Oh, I want to do this alone.' But I like being alone," he explained. "I didn't want to wait. To me, it would have to be a very special person to say, 'Let's do this together.' And I would love that, and that person could be having coffee down the street at this moment and I'll meet him soon."

Cohen added that he "always knew [he] wanted a family," but "as a gay man, I never thought it was in the cards for me."