Andy Cohen Gave Surrogacy Advice to Kandi Burruss but Didn't Tell Her He Was Going Through It Too

Kandi Burruss is looking back at the support she received from friend Andy Cohen during her surrogacy journey.

On PEOPLE's new podcast Me Becoming Mom, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 45, speaks candidly about her experience with surrogacy and reveals that Cohen offered her advice on the subject before she knew he was going through the same process.

Burruss welcomed her youngest daughter Blaze via surrogate back in November 2019 while Cohen, 53, became dad to his son Benjamin Allen via surrogacy in February 2019.

"It's so crazy, we both were going through the same situation at the same time, but I did not know that he was going through it," says Burruss, who is also mom to daughter Riley, 17, and son Ace Wells, 5½.

"But one day he called me, I guess because he knew that I was having an emotional moment, and he was like, 'It's going to be great,' " she recalls. "He was talking to me from the standpoint of his friend was going through the situation, but it was really him but I didn't know. But he was telling me, 'Don't worry, it's going to be fine.' "

Burruss also tells host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE, that Cohen called her before she was going into the Big Brother house to inform her of his baby news.

"Before he made the announcement that he was going to be having a baby, he called me and he was like, 'I want you to know that I did the same thing,' " she says.

Elsewhere in the interview, Burruss debunks a misconception about surrogacy, remembering how people asked her if she worried about being unable to "bond" with her baby.

Kandi Burruss Credit: Blaze Tucker/Instagram

"I guess [the] initial thinking is, like, just because somebody doesn't physically have their baby that they won't be able to have that same bond as a mother who physically pushed the baby out. And I can tell you for sure — if you ever had a doubt in your mind — that is not true," she says.

The 12-episode weekly Me Becoming Mom podcast explores the various roads to motherhood through different interviews with both celebrity guests and experts in the field. Topics on the show include IVF, adoption, surrogacy, single parenthood, same-sex couples, home births, pregnancy loss, unexpected and surprising birth stories, among other subjects.

Upcoming guests on the show include Alyssa Milano, Padma Lakshmi, Tamron Hall and more.