Andy Cohen Celebrates First Night of Hanukkah with Son Ben and Daughter Lucy

Andy Cohen is enjoying an extra special first night of Hanukkah.

On Sunday, the Radio Andy host shared a photo from his first Hanukkah as a father of two, celebrating with daughter Lucy Eve, 7 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3½.

"🕎 Happy Hanukkah from my family to yours 🕎," he captioned the photo, where he stands in front of a table with a menorah on it with two candles lit, holding Lucy as Ben stands next to him with gold coins in front of him.

Later, father and son talked about the colors of the Empire State Building, which they can see from their New York City home.

"Look at the Empire State building. Do you see what colors it is?" Cohen asks Ben.

Ben adorably answers, "Yeah, it's so beautiful."

"It's blue and white, do you know why?" Cohen asks.

When Ben doesn't reply, Cohen adds, "It's for Hanukkah. Happy Hanukkah!"

Over the weekend, the Bravo personality also shared a selfie with Lucy, who smiles in a printed onesie and an Abby Cadabby bib, looking right at the camera with her big blue eyes.

Last month, Cohen chatted with PEOPLE about how he's navigating his new role as a dad of two, saying that he's had a "total shift in priority" since welcoming his kids.

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he shared. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

With the new addition of a second child, the TV personality said one of his biggest challenges is time management.

"Just when I think I've had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I'm here," he explained. "It's just about juggling time management with the two of them."