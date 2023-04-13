Andy Cohen Tells Son, 4, About 'Vanderpump Rules' Drama as He Admires 'Glittery' TomTom Sweatshirt

Andy Cohen's kids are keeping up with the Vanderpump Rules drama thanks to the Watch What Happens Live host

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on April 13, 2023 04:12 PM
Andy Cohen's Son Ben, 4, Admires Raquel Leviss' 'Glittery' TomTom Hoodie: 'A Lot of Drama with That'
Photo: Andy Cohen/Instagram, Bryan Bedder/Getty

Andy Cohen is having fun sharing a piece of the Vanderpump Rules drama with his little guy.

On Thursday morning, the Bravo star, 54, shared a video of son Benjamin Allen admiring Raquel Leviss' TomTom hoodie, which sat folded near a window in their home.

"Look, the TomTom sweatshirt is glittering, what do you think?" he asks Ben.

The 4-year-old, dressed in a striped pajama set, replies, "It's pretty!"

"It's so pretty. Wow, there's a lot of drama going on with that sweatshirt, Ben. Should I wear that sometime?"

Ben then asks, "Tomorrow can you wear it so I can see it glitter?"

Cohen agrees and watches as Ben begins babbling as he touches the bedazzled sweatshirt before sharing that it's "glittery."

Leviss first gifted the Watch What Happens Live host the item back early last month, during her appearance on the show with co-star Scheana Shay and defended her decision to kiss Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval's best friend and business partner.

Andy Cohen and his kids
Andy Cohen Instagram

"I'm just trying to live my life and I'm sorry if that offends people but it's not going to stop me from doing what I'm going to do," she said at the time.

Sandoval, 39, and Leviss engaged in a months-long affair, which was exposed on March 3 and ended 40-year-old Sandoval's nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, 37.

Cohen also turned to his kids for a breather from the Vanderpump Rules drama while filming the show's season 10 reunion late last month, FaceTiming daughter Lucy Eve during a break.

Andy Cohen FaceTimes Daughter Lucy During 'Lunch Break' from Intense Vanderpump Rules Reunion Taping
Andy Cohen, daughter Lucy. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty, Andy Cohen/instagram

Cohen smiled widely at the little one, who celebrates her first birthday later this month. Lucy had a finger in her mouth as she peered at the camera with her big blue eyes, wearing an Abby Cadabby bib with a t-shirt underneath that read "Later alligator."

After filming wrapped, Cohen shared an Instagram Story wearing a Something About Her sweatshirt in support of Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney's sandwich shop. He told the camera, "Well, that was that really confrontational."

"It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid and I got some merch to go along with my TomTom sweatshirt from Raquel [Leviss]," the Watch What Happens Live host said, referencing the two Toms' popular L.A. bar, before zooming in on the sweatshirt. "Check it out!"

