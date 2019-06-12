Andy Cohen Shares His 'Must-Have' Baby Products from Amazon Ahead of His First Father's Day

First-Time Father
In honor of his first Father’s Day, Andy Cohen — who welcomed son Benjamin Allen on Feb. 4 — has teamed up with Amazon to share his favorite finds for the special men in your life with his New Dad Essentials List.
“As a first-time dad, I was a little overwhelmed with what products my son and I would need. I’m still figuring out this maze of parenthood, but I wanted to share my list of essentials (for baby and me!),” Cohen, 51, tells PEOPLE. “I asked everyone for advice, and the Housewives in particular helped me prepare for this big life change. I’m about to celebrate my first Father’s Day and while I’m still learning every day, my confidence is growing.”
Continues the Watch What Happens Live host, “These must-have products have made my life so much easier — and allowed me to stress less and spend more quality time with the most important person in my world. The best part? Everything is delivered right to my door!”
Ready, Set, Go
Buy It! UPPAbaby MESA Infant Car Seat ($300), amazon.com
Just Keep Swimming
Buy It! The First Years Disney Baby Bath Squirt Toys ($6), amazon.com
Grab and Go
Buy It! Skip Hop Nursery Style Light-Up Diaper Caddy ($32), amazon.com
The Swing of Things
Buy It! Fisher-Price Sweet Snugapuppy Dreams Cradle ‘n Swing ($120), amazon.com
Book Buddies
Buy It! Prime Book Box, amazon.com
Sweet Dreams
Buy It! Dream On Me Ashton 5 in 1 Convertible Crib ($130 and up), amazon.com
In the Bag
Buy It! Maman Diaper Bag Backpack with Stroller Straps ($45), amazon.com
Sweet Soother
Buy It! Mary Meyer WubbaNub Soft Toy and Infant Pacifier ($13), amazon.com
Eye Love You
Buy It! Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera ($120), amazon.com
Tub Time
Buy It! Hudson Baby Unisex Baby Animal Face Hooded Towel ($15), amazon.com