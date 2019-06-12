Andy Cohen Shares His 'Must-Have' Baby Products from Amazon Ahead of His First Father's Day

"I'm still figuring out this maze of parenthood, but I wanted to share my list of essentials (for baby and me!)," Andy Cohen tells PEOPLE of his fave finds
By Anya Leon
June 12, 2019 01:00 PM

First-Time Father

Michael Simon/Startraks

In honor of his first Father’s Day, Andy Cohen — who welcomed son Benjamin Allen on Feb. 4 — has teamed up with Amazon to share his favorite finds for the special men in your life with his New Dad Essentials List.

“As a first-time dad, I was a little overwhelmed with what products my son and I would need. I’m still figuring out this maze of parenthood, but I wanted to share my list of essentials (for baby and me!),” Cohen, 51, tells PEOPLE. “I asked everyone for advice, and the Housewives in particular helped me prepare for this big life change. I’m about to celebrate my first Father’s Day and while I’m still learning every day, my confidence is growing.”

Continues the Watch What Happens Live host, “These must-have products have made my life so much easier — and allowed me to stress less and spend more quality time with the most important person in my world. The best part? Everything is delivered right to my door!”

Ready, Set, Go

Buy It! UPPAbaby MESA Infant Car Seat ($300), amazon.com

Just Keep Swimming

Buy It! The First Years Disney Baby Bath Squirt Toys ($6), amazon.com

Grab and Go

Buy It! Skip Hop Nursery Style Light-Up Diaper Caddy ($32), amazon.com

The Swing of Things

Buy It! Fisher-Price Sweet Snugapuppy Dreams Cradle ‘n Swing ($120), amazon.com

Book Buddies

Getty

Buy It! Prime Book Box, amazon.com

Sweet Dreams

Buy It! Dream On Me Ashton 5 in 1 Convertible Crib ($130 and up), amazon.com

In the Bag

Buy It! Maman Diaper Bag Backpack with Stroller Straps ($45), amazon.com

Sweet Soother

Buy It! Mary Meyer WubbaNub Soft Toy and Infant Pacifier ($13), amazon.com

Eye Love You

Buy It! Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera ($120), amazon.com

Tub Time

Buy It! Hudson Baby Unisex Baby Animal Face Hooded Towel ($15), amazon.com

