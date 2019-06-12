Andy Cohen Shares His 'Must-Have' Baby Products from Amazon Ahead of His First Father's Day

In honor of his first Father’s Day, Andy Cohen — who welcomed son Benjamin Allen on Feb. 4 — has teamed up with Amazon to share his favorite finds for the special men in your life with his New Dad Essentials List.

“As a first-time dad, I was a little overwhelmed with what products my son and I would need. I’m still figuring out this maze of parenthood, but I wanted to share my list of essentials (for baby and me!),” Cohen, 51, tells PEOPLE. “I asked everyone for advice, and the Housewives in particular helped me prepare for this big life change. I’m about to celebrate my first Father’s Day and while I’m still learning every day, my confidence is growing.”

Continues the Watch What Happens Live host, “These must-have products have made my life so much easier — and allowed me to stress less and spend more quality time with the most important person in my world. The best part? Everything is delivered right to my door!”