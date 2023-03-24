Andy Cohen FaceTimes Daughter During 'Lunch Break' from Intense 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Taping

Andy Cohen found the perfect reprieve from the intense filming of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.

During a "lunch break" from the taping in Los Angeles, the Bravo personality, 54, FaceTimed daughter Lucy Eve, who celebrates her first birthday next month.

Cohen smiles widely at the little one, who has a finger in her mouth as she peers at the camera with her big blue eyes. She had on an Abby Cadabby bib with a t-shirt underneath that reads "Later alligator."

After filming wrapped, Cohen shared an Instagram Story wearing a Something About Her sweatshirt in support of Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney's sandwich shop. He told the camera, "Well, that was that really confrontational."

"It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid and I got some merch to go along with my TomTom sweatshirt from Raquel [Leviss]," the Watch What Happens Live host said, referencing the two Toms' popular L.A. bar, before zooming in on the sweatshirt. "Check it out!"

The reunion will see the cast address the months-long affair between costars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, which was exposed on March 3 and ended 40-year-old Sandoval's nine-year relationship with Madix, 37.

Andy Cohen and daughter Lucy. Andy Cohen/instagram

Earlier this month, the Bravo star shared a photo on his Instagram Story of Lucy fast asleep on the couch as the infant struggled with Daylight Savings Time.

"Not OK with jumping forward," he captioned the photo of Lucy in a deep sleep as she's sprawled out on top of a pillow.

Along with daughter Lucy, Cohen is also dad to 4-year-old son Ben.