Andy Cohen Says It's 'Exciting' Being a Girl Dad, Already Thinking of How to Do Baby Lucy's Hair

Andy Cohen is already preparing to introduce his daughter to some new hairdos.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 53, recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight where he raved about what he's looking forward to most about being a girl dad since welcoming his newborn daughter Lucy Eve via surrogate last month.

"It's exciting! I'm already looking at her trying to think of how I want to do her hair. Very excited to do her hair. I have a lot of ideas that I'm workshopping," he told the outlet, boasting that he "already knows how to braid."

"I've got the greatest up-close view of hairdos every night on Watch What Happens Live! So I'm gonna give her a wet look one day. I'm gonna put [hair] pieces in. I have a lot of motivation," he quipped. "I talk to the hair and makeup people every night at my show."

Andy Cohen poses at the opening night of the Neil Simon play "Plaza Suite" on Broadway at The Hudson Theater on March 28, 2022 in New York City.

Cohen is also father to 3-year-old son Benjamin Allen. He added to ET that his little boy is really enjoying his new role as a big brother, saying, "But maybe he loves her so much he wants to hit her? So I'm monitoring the situation closely."

Earlier this month, the TV personality shared a photo on Instagram of the moment Ben was introduced to his little sister.

"When Ben met Lucy ♥️," the proud dad wrote alongside the sweet snap of Ben gently planting a kiss on baby Lucy's head.

Cohen announced Lucy's birth in a sweet Instagram post on April 29.

"HERE'S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She's 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!" Cohen captioned an Instagram post, featuring a picture of him cradling baby Lucy.

Andy Cohen Introduces Son Benjamin to Newborn Sister Lucy — See the Sweet Sibling Snapshot! Credit: Andy Cohen/Instagram

He added, "Her big brother can't wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy."

The best-selling author has since been sharing sweet pics and clips of Lucy on his Instagram, including a meeting she had with his friend (and fellow father-of-two) Anderson Cooper.

Speaking to PEOPLE in February 2019 after the birth of his son, Cohen said he didn't want to wait" any longer to become a father, even if it meant doing it as a single parent.