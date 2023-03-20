Andy Cohen Enjoys Springtime at the Park with Daughter Lucy: 'Swinging Saturday'

Andy Cohen's little girl chuckled as her dad pushed her on the swings in a weekend park outing

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023 03:40 PM
Andy Cohen Enjoys 'Swingin Saturday' with Daughter Lucy at the Park
Andy Cohen and daughter Lucy. Photo: Andy Cohen/instagram

Andy Cohen is getting into the swing of spring with his little girl!

The Watch What Happens Live host, 54, shared a photo on Instagram Saturday of some father-daughter bonding time at the park on a beautiful spring day in New York City.

"Swingin Saturday 🌈," he captioned the shot, showing him pushing the 10-month-old on a baby swing.

Last week, the Bravo star shared a silly photo on his Instagram Story of his daughter fast asleep on the couch as they adjusted to daylight saving time.

"Not OK with jumping forward," he captioned the photo of Lucy in a deep sleep as she's sprawled out on top of a pillow.

Along with daughter Lucy, Cohen is also dad to 4-year-old son Ben.

In November, Cohen chatted with PEOPLE about how he's navigating his role as a dad of two, saying that he's had a "total shift in priority" since welcoming his kids.

Andy Cohen and his kids
Andy Cohen Instagram

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he shared. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

As a single parent, Cohen emphasized the importance of "being supported."

"Make sure you have help," he added.

With the new addition of a second child, the TV personality said one of his biggest challenges is time management.

"Just when I think I've had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I'm here," he explained. "It's just about juggling time management with the two of them."

