Andy Cohen Enjoys Springtime at the Park with Daughter Lucy: 'Swinging Saturday'

Andy Cohen is getting into the swing of spring with his little girl!

The Watch What Happens Live host, 54, shared a photo on Instagram Saturday of some father-daughter bonding time at the park on a beautiful spring day in New York City.

"Swingin Saturday 🌈," he captioned the shot, showing him pushing the 10-month-old on a baby swing.

Last week, the Bravo star shared a silly photo on his Instagram Story of his daughter fast asleep on the couch as they adjusted to daylight saving time.

"Not OK with jumping forward," he captioned the photo of Lucy in a deep sleep as she's sprawled out on top of a pillow.

Along with daughter Lucy, Cohen is also dad to 4-year-old son Ben.

In November, Cohen chatted with PEOPLE about how he's navigating his role as a dad of two, saying that he's had a "total shift in priority" since welcoming his kids.

Andy Cohen Instagram

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he shared. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

As a single parent, Cohen emphasized the importance of "being supported."

"Make sure you have help," he added.

With the new addition of a second child, the TV personality said one of his biggest challenges is time management.

"Just when I think I've had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I'm here," he explained. "It's just about juggling time management with the two of them."