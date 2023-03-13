Andy Cohen's Daughter Is 'Not OK' with Daylight Saving Time as He Shares Photo of Her Sleeping

Andy Cohen's 10-month-old daughter was not used to losing an hour of sleep as she adjusted to daylight saving time

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 11:31 AM
Andy Cohen daughter Lucy
Photo: Andy Cohen/Instagram, Don Arnold/WireImage

Andy Cohen's little girl was not prepared to lose an hour of sleep this weekend thanks to daylight saving time.

On Sunday, the Bravo star shared a photo on his Instagram Story of daughter Lucy Eve, 10 months, fast asleep on the couch.

"Not OK with jumping forward," he captioned the photo of Lucy in a deep sleep as she's sprawled out on top of a pillow.

Along with daughter Lucy, Cohen is also dad to 4-year-old son Ben.

Last week, Cohen owned up to having an upset reaction and "shaming" his son after he made a mess in the kitchen.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 54-year-old posted a video on his Instagram Story showing that son Ben had spilled milk off of a countertop in their kitchen, leaving a puddle on the floor and spillage across the cabinets.

"What did you do, Buddy? How did you get the milk there?" Cohen asked Ben, who could be seen off to the side trying to clean up the mess.

Andy Cohen
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty; Andy Cohen/Instagram

"I spilled it," Ben said sweetly.

"You spilled it? Is this the way you want to start the day? Huh?" Cohen sternly replied.

Cohen followed up about the situation in a candid video, sharing that he had received "a lot of DMs from people saying I was wrongly shaming Ben for spilling milk."

"You know, the truth is, it was three hours into my day, I'm jetlagged. I probably was shaming him," Cohen admitted. "Walk a mile in my shoes, what can I tell you? I did it."

Related Articles
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen Admits to 'Shaming' Son Ben, 4, for Spilling Milk in Video: 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes'
Andy Cohen and his kids
Andy Cohen's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Andy Cohen daughter Lucy
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter Lucy, 9 Months, Sweetly Looking Into Camera
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper host CNN's New Year's Eve coverage at Times Square on December 31, 2017 in New York City
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's Friendship Timeline
Andy Cohen's daughter Lucy
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy, 7 Months, Smiling in Her Rainbow Pajamas
Andy Cohen, Celebs celebrating Hanukkah
Andy Cohen Celebrates First Night of Hanukkah with Son Ben and Daughter Lucy
anderson cooper, andy cohen
Andy Cohen Says He and Anderson Cooper Have Bonded Further Over Raising Kids as Gay Dads
Andy Cohen Says 'Good Night' to Fire with Son Ben as He Cuddles Daughter Lucy on Cozy Night In
Andy Cohen Cuddles Baby Lucy and Says 'Good Night' to Fire with Son Ben on Cozy Night In: Photo
baby Halo, Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon
Alyssa Scott Says Her, Nick Cannon's Daughter Halo Is 'Definitely Zen's Little Sis' in New Photos
Bravocon
Andy Cohen Shares Photo of Daughter Lucy, 6 Months, During Bathtime — See the Sweet Pic!
Andy Cohen/Instagram
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo with 'Bright-Eyed' Daughter Lucy: 'Sweet as Pie'
Andy Cohen, John Mayer
Andy Cohen Says John Mayer Is 'Very in Touch' with His Emotions and Never Hesitates to Say 'Love You'
Andy Cohen and Son Ben Dress Like Skeletons as Lucy Makes Her Halloween Debut as Cinderella
Andy Cohen and Son Ben Dress Like Skeletons as Daughter Lucy Makes Halloween Debut as Cinderella
Andy Cohen Enjoys Thanksgiving Day Parade with Son Ben in New York City
Andy Cohen and Son Ben, 3, Marvel at New York's Thanksgiving Day Parade: 'We Had a Ball!'
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen Explains Why He's Comfortable Sharing He Has a Nanny for His Kids: 'I Need Help'
Andy Cohen and his daughter Lucy
Andy Cohen Shares Sweet Morning Selfie with Baby Daughter Lucy: 'Feeling So Many Things'