Andy Cohen's Daughter Is 'Not OK' with Daylight Saving Time as He Shares Photo of Her Sleeping

Andy Cohen's little girl was not prepared to lose an hour of sleep this weekend thanks to daylight saving time.

On Sunday, the Bravo star shared a photo on his Instagram Story of daughter Lucy Eve, 10 months, fast asleep on the couch.

"Not OK with jumping forward," he captioned the photo of Lucy in a deep sleep as she's sprawled out on top of a pillow.

Along with daughter Lucy, Cohen is also dad to 4-year-old son Ben.

Last week, Cohen owned up to having an upset reaction and "shaming" his son after he made a mess in the kitchen.

The 54-year-old posted a video on his Instagram Story showing that son Ben had spilled milk off of a countertop in their kitchen, leaving a puddle on the floor and spillage across the cabinets.

"What did you do, Buddy? How did you get the milk there?" Cohen asked Ben, who could be seen off to the side trying to clean up the mess.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty; Andy Cohen/Instagram

"I spilled it," Ben said sweetly.

"You spilled it? Is this the way you want to start the day? Huh?" Cohen sternly replied.

Cohen followed up about the situation in a candid video, sharing that he had received "a lot of DMs from people saying I was wrongly shaming Ben for spilling milk."

"You know, the truth is, it was three hours into my day, I'm jetlagged. I probably was shaming him," Cohen admitted. "Walk a mile in my shoes, what can I tell you? I did it."