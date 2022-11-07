Celebrity Parents Andy Cohen Shows Off Daughter Lucy's New 'Pebbles' Hairdo In Adorable Photo: 'It's Fashion' Andy Cohen gave fans a glimpse of his hairstyling skills as he showed off daughter Lucy Eve's sweet new hairdo By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 7, 2022 02:02 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Andy Cohen/Instagram Andy Cohen is ready to experiment with his baby girl's look. The Watch What Happens Live host shared a video showing off daughter Lucy Eve, 6 months, as she sat up on his lap, debuting a new Flintstones-inspired hairdo. "I am feeling really bullish about this Pebbles hairdo," Cohen said with a big smile as Lucy leaned in, showing a little ponytail sticking up from the top of her head. "It's so easy to do, and it's fashion," the Bravo personality, 54 — who is also dad to son Benjamin Allen, 3 — continued. "With the bow? It's really good. I mean I know this is the oldest hairdo in time, but this is going to be fun, doing her hair." Lucy moved around as Cohen spoke, making faces at the camera and looking around while wearing a green and white long-sleeved onesie with zebras on it. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. While speaking with PEOPLE recently about ByHeart's Feed Fest, a virtual summit that features panels and masterclasses aimed to empower new parents, Cohen opened up about how he's had a "total shift in priority" living as a father of two. "I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he shared. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed." With the new addition of a second child, the TV personality said one of his biggest challenges is time management. "Just when I think I've had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I'm here," he explained. "It's just about juggling time management with the two of them." Andy Cohen and Son Ben Dress Like Skeletons as Daughter Lucy Makes Halloween Debut as Cinderella Andy Cohen/Instagram During a round of "Plead the Fifth" with Access Hollywood during BravoCon last month, the Radio Andy host was asked whether he'd turn to Sarah Jessica Parker or Kelly Ripa for parenting advice. "Both! I actually lean on both of them very heavily," the Bravo personality revealed. When it came time to look for help with his kids, Cohen said, "Kelly found me a nanny, Sarah Jessica found me a nanny. They have both been so helpful." "I've texted and called Kelly, 'Ben has X, Y, or Z, what do I do?' She's like, 'Go to CVS. Get X.' They're both so great," he shared.