Andy Cohen Shows Off Daughter Lucy's New 'Pebbles' Hairdo In Adorable Photo: 'It's Fashion'

Andy Cohen is ready to experiment with his baby girl's look.

The Watch What Happens Live host shared a video showing off daughter Lucy Eve, 6 months, as she sat up on his lap, debuting a new Flintstones-inspired hairdo.

"I am feeling really bullish about this Pebbles hairdo," Cohen said with a big smile as Lucy leaned in, showing a little ponytail sticking up from the top of her head.

"It's so easy to do, and it's fashion," the Bravo personality, 54 — who is also dad to son Benjamin Allen, 3 — continued. "With the bow? It's really good. I mean I know this is the oldest hairdo in time, but this is going to be fun, doing her hair."

Lucy moved around as Cohen spoke, making faces at the camera and looking around while wearing a green and white long-sleeved onesie with zebras on it.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While speaking with PEOPLE recently about ByHeart's Feed Fest, a virtual summit that features panels and masterclasses aimed to empower new parents, Cohen opened up about how he's had a "total shift in priority" living as a father of two.

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he shared. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

With the new addition of a second child, the TV personality said one of his biggest challenges is time management.

"Just when I think I've had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I'm here," he explained. "It's just about juggling time management with the two of them."

During a round of "Plead the Fifth" with Access Hollywood during BravoCon last month, the Radio Andy host was asked whether he'd turn to Sarah Jessica Parker or Kelly Ripa for parenting advice.

"Both! I actually lean on both of them very heavily," the Bravo personality revealed.

When it came time to look for help with his kids, Cohen said, "Kelly found me a nanny, Sarah Jessica found me a nanny. They have both been so helpful."

"I've texted and called Kelly, 'Ben has X, Y, or Z, what do I do?' She's like, 'Go to CVS. Get X.' They're both so great," he shared.