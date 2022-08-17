Andy Cohen Hilariously Compares Son Ben's Outfit Choice to Baby Lucy: Hers 'Is Flawless'

Andy Cohen's daughter Lucy Eve is winning the fashion game!

The Bravo star, 54, shared new photos of his kids on his Instagram Stories Tuesday, comparing their outfits to one another before declaring his 3-month-old daughter the best dressed.

Cohen first shared a selfie featuring his 3-year-old son Benjamin Allen wearing an outfit that he picked out for himself for his day at camp. The toddler decided on a pair of joggers printed with dinosaurs which he paired with a Nike tank top — an outfit that Cohen didn't seem too excited about.

The following slide showed baby Lucy dressed in a colorful floral print onesie with flared sleeves. "Lucy, conversely, is flawless," Cohen asserted.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The dad of two is no stranger to showing off his daughter's fashionable looks.

Earlier this week, he shared another snap of Lucy in which she looked alert and adorable while on an activity mat. Lucy wore a cute yellow onesie printed with various vegetables on it.

Cohen simply captioned the photo, "I mean…."

The Watch What Happens Live host posted a selfie with Lucy earlier this month in which she wore her "first bow" in her hair. Gazing at herself in the mirror, Lucy wore a floral patterned onesie while her dad smiled in a summer camp-inspired John Mayer concert tee.

In April, Cohen announced Lucy's arrival, making his son Ben a big brother.

"HERE'S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She's 8 lbs., 13 oz., and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!" the proud dad captioned an Instagram post on April 29.