Andy Cohen Celebrates Son Benjamin Turning 6 Months Old with Sweet Smiley Photo

Baby Benjamin Allen is 6 months old!

Andy Cohen proudly shared an adorable new photo with his son on Instagram Sunday to celebrate the milestone.

The sweet father-son image showed the duo smiling wide at one another, while Cohen held up his baby boy.

“6 months old today!” he captioned the photo.

Cohen welcomed baby Benjamin via surrogate on Feb. 4, sharing the first photos of his baby boy with PEOPLE. Since then, the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host has shared many cute moments with Benjamin on Instagram.

Last month, the father of one told PEOPLE about how he can feel overwhelmed by parenthood, but has learned to handle the intense feelings.

“I just say, ‘Okay, deal with what’s happening today,’ ” Cohen said. “The whole thing is overwhelming. … The stuff and gear, that’s part of what makes it so overwhelming.”

He also revealed to PEOPLE just how much life has changed since settling into his routine as a dad.

“When it started, I wanted to go out every night after the show and celebrate the show. Even though I have a reputation of being like, a major party guy, I’ve calmed down quite a bit. Now, a night out for me is dinner at 8 o’clock,” he said, adding that his son is “great” and “smiling a lot.”

However the change in lifestyle hasn’t stopped him from loving fatherhood, and Cohen even told PEOPLE in July that he isn’t ruling out becoming a father again.

“If I did it, I would say I would need to do it [within] the next few years,” the new dad said of giving Benjamin a sibling. “My sister is three years older than me and I loved that.”