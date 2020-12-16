Andy Cohen Celebrates Second Hanukkah with Son Ben, 22 months, as They Light Menorah

Hanukkah has arrived at the Cohen household!

Andy Cohen celebrated the second night of Hanukkah last week in a sweet Instagram post that featured the Bravo icon lighting his menorah with his 22-month-old son Ben.

In the photo, Cohen, dressed in a fancy blue suit, smiled while holding Ben in his arms as the toddler pointed towards the menorah, which was lit up with two of the eight candles.

"🕎 Happy Hanukkah! 🕎," Cohen captioned the father-son shot.

Many Bravo stars commented on Cohen's post, including RHONJ's Margaret Josephs who said, "Happy Chanukah sweet Cohen’s 🕎❤️❤️💋👧🏼."

Cohen welcomed his first child via surrogate in early February last year, announcing his son's arrival on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of himself holding the then-infant.

"I'm in love," Cohen wrote alongside his post at the time. "And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."

Since Ben's birth, Cohen has documented his journey as a dad, though has said he didn't initially anticipate his son making his screen debut this early.

While chatting with Extra in June about Ben — who was crowned as PEOPLE's Cutest Baby Alive back in 2019 — Cohen recalled how he was "barely" showing his son on social media before starting to work from home amid the current health crisis.

"I certainly had never shown him on television. Now I am broadcasting from home all the time and I'm like, 'Hey, Ben, want to be on TV?' " Cohen said at the time.

In October, Cohen awarded his baby boy the Benjamin Allen Cohen award for toddler cuteness during the virtual Golden Robes Awards, which celebrated the best and worst moments Cohen experienced while filming his talk show from his home studio.