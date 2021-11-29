Andy Cohen Celebrates First Night of Hanukkah with 2-Year-Old Son Ben

Andy Cohen's 2-year-old son Benjamin Allen watched on as his dad lit the menorah on the first night of Hanukkah

Andy Cohen is celebrating Hanukkah with his toddler.

The 53-year-old Bravo host shared a sweet family snapshot to Instagram Sunday, posting a photo of himself holding his 2½-year-old son Benjamin Allen. In the image, Ben watched on as his father lit the first candle of a menorah, marking the start of the 8-day Jewish holiday.

"Happy Hanukkah!" Andy captioned the smiling shot.

Days before, the dad and lad flew to flew to St. Louis together to see family for Thanksgiving. On Thursday, the Radio Andy host posted a series of clips to his Instagram Story of him watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with his son, and spending time with his mother Evelyn Cohen.

In an interview with Forbes earlier this month, Andy spoke opened up about balancing work to keep parenthood the priority.

"I just really am vigilant about trying to balance out my schedule," he told the magazine. "The good thing about my schedule is I'm in and out all day. I wake up with him every morning. I get him ready and then today, I went to radio, did that for a couple hours. I was home in time for lunch," he explained. "Was home for the next few hours, then I ran out and now I'm home again waiting for him to take a nap. Then, I'll leave again about six o'clock to do what I have to do. So, I feel like having the consistency of me being around the house a lot is the most important thing."

On Halloween, the Watch What Happens Live host posted photos from trick-or-treating with his son in New York City, rocking a matching moment in astronaut spacesuits while holding hands.

"We went to SPACE tonight!!!! Also, he LOVES lollipops!" the doting dad captioned the candid.

Cohen welcomed Ben via surrogate in February 2019. The talk show host's dating life has changed since he had Ben, he told PEOPLE in August, admitting that as a parent, the stakes are "absolutely" higher.