Andy Cohen Celebrates Daughter Lucy's 1st Birthday: 'Happy Birthday, Sweetheart!'

The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host is also father to son Benjamin, 4

Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE.

Published on May 1, 2023
Andy Cohen. Photo: Andy Cohen/Instagram

Andy Cohen's daughter Lucy hit a new milestone over the weekend — she's 1!

The Bravo personality posted to Instagram a photo with his daughter to mark her birthday on April 29, writing in the caption, "Happy birthday, sweetheart! ❤️." In the pic, the two posed with a gold "1" balloon to mark her first birthday.

Bravo stars like Melissa Gorga, Kyle Richards, Luann de Lesseps, Cynthia Bailey, Tamra Judge, Lindsay Hubbard, Teresa Giudice, Gizelle Bryant, Porsha Williams, Dolores Catania, Garcelle Beauvais and Margaret Josephs, Candiace Dillard Bassett — among others — all commented with their best wishes, as did a few of Cohen's famous friends: John Mayer, Naomi Campbell, Jerry O'Connell and more.

Later, in a video shared to his Instagram Story on Sunday, Cohen, 54, marked his daughter's new age as he sat with her at home.

"Just beginning Lucy's second year of life today," the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host said as his toddler sat on his lap in her pajamas, pointing to the two small pigtails on Lucy's head. "I did the hair this morning and you know what, she really submitted to it."

He then turned to his smiling toddler and said to her, "I really feel like you saw what I was doing and you let me try."

Seated on Cohen's lap, Lucy played with a balloon that the father-of-two said she "loved," as well as a maraca, which he revealed was a special gift from Anderson Cooper's son, Wyatt, who turned 3 on Thursday.

"Little Wyatt Cooper gave her this maraca which she really loves," Cohen shared of the toy his toddler couldn't put down, later admitting the toy could just be called a rattle.

Cohen, who is also father to son Benjamin Allen, 4, revealed to PEOPLE in November that becoming a father meant his priorities "totally changed."

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he said. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

He continued, "Just when I think I've had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I'm here. It's just about juggling time management with the two of them."

As a single parent, he also emphasized the importance of "being supported."

"Make sure you have help," he advised.

Ben and Andy Cohen.

Cohen welcomed both his son and his daughter via surrogate. Weeks after Lucy's birth, he shared on SiriusXM that Ben and Lucy are "biological siblings," though he did not use the same surrogate for the births.

Starting a family, even as a single parent, has been a dream come true for the talk show host.

He told PEOPLE in 2019 he "always knew [he] wanted a family, but "as a gay man, I never thought it was in the cards for me."

When he welcomed Benjamin in 2019, it was because he "didn't want to wait" any longer to have kids. "When I came out to my parents in 1988, my mom said she had to mourn the life that I wasn't going to be able to have. And that life meant getting married and having kids," he recalled.

"[At that time] people were dying of AIDS; [that's] what was happening in the gay community. So all these years later, g ay men are raising families and getting married. There were points where I thought that it was too late for me or that I was really focused on my career, and I was having too much fun to think about it. It was still there nagging at me in the back of my head."

He added, "Turning 50 also played a big part. I just realized that now was the time."

