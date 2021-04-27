Andy Cohen Celebrates Anderson Cooper's Son's First Birthday with Sweet Photo in Matching Shirts

Wyatt Morgan is being showered with love on his first birthday!

On Tuesday, Anderson Cooper's little boy received birthday wishes from a variety of celebrities, including Cooper's close pal Andy Cohen.

Cohen, who brings his son Benjamin Allen, 2, for frequent hangouts with Wyatt, posted an adorable snap on Instagram of him and Wyatt wearing matching flannel shirts.

In the sweet shot, the Bravo star, 52, is seen holding baby Wyatt on his leg while cradling the little boy.

"Happy 1st Birthday Wyatt Cooper! I love twinning with you. XO Uncle Andy & Mr. Ben," Cohen captioned the photo.

Kelly Ripa also posted a cute snap on Instagram in honor of Wyatt's special day.

In the photo, Ripa, 50, is seen with a big smile as she sits on the floor and laughs with baby Wyatt.

"Happy 1st birthday Wyatt! MeeMaw ♥️'s Wyatt 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈," the talk show host wrote.

Cooper, 53, marked his son's milestone with a sweet social media message and photos of his baby boy.

Sharing a photograph of Wyatt smiling and holding a red balloon, as well as a shot of the little guy resting in a chair, Cooper began the caption of his Instagram post writing, "Today is Wyatt's first birthday. I can't believe it has already been a year."

"He is sweet and funny, happy and kind, and i love him more than I ever thought possible," the CNN anchor added.

Last year, after welcoming Wyatt into the world, Cooper opened up to PEOPLE about how he had been enjoying every minute of fatherhood ever since the birth of his son.