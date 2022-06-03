Andy Cohen Celebrates 54th Birthday with Sweet Pic of Son Ben and Newborn Daughter Lucy

The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host was all about family on his 54th birthday

Andy Cohen turned 54 on Thursday, and celebrated with two special people by his side.

"Couldn't have asked for a sweeter birthday!" he wrote in the caption of the photo, which showed Ben about to give Lucy a kiss on the head. Cohen also added a heart emoji.

Not to be outdone, Cohen's famous friends also shared their birthday love his way. "Happy birthday Andy," Anderson Cooper posted on his Instagram Stories, alongside a pic of the two during a tropical getaway. 'You are a great friend and father."

"Thanks," Cohen wrote in response. "And YOU look hot in scuba gear!"

Left: Credit: Andy Cohen Instagram Right: Credit: Andy Cohen Instagram

John Mayer, meanwhile, wrote Cohen an original song, sharing it to his Stories alongside a collage of pics of the two. "Original song from John Mater," the Radio Andy said in his re-post. "Swooooon."

A new dad of two, Cohen welcomed Lucy via surrogate in late April, announcing the birth of his daughter in a surprise Instagram post.

He's since been sharing photos and videos of Lucy on social media, including a post Wednesday in which he caught her up on all the latest Bravo news (including the premiere of The Real Housewives of Dubai).

Another iconic photo showed the moment Ben was introduced to his little sister.

"When Ben met Lucy ♥️," the father of two wrote alongside the sweet snap of his son gently kissing his daughter's head.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in May, Cohen celeb opened up about what he's looking forward to most about being a girl dad.

"It's exciting! I'm already looking at her trying to think of how I want to do her hair. Very excited to do her hair. I have a lot of ideas that I'm workshopping," he told the outlet, boasting that he "already knows how to braid."