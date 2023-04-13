Andy Cohen Calls Daughter Lucy, 11 Months, 'My Queen' in Series of Sweet Selfies — See the Photos!

The television host shared a series of adorable photos on Instagram Wednesday with his daughter, Lucy Eve, who turns one on April 29

By
Published on April 13, 2023 09:24 AM
andy cohen
Photo: andy cohen/instagram

Andy Cohen is swooning over his little girl.

The television host, 54, shared a series of adorable photos of himself hanging with daughter Lucy Eve, who turns one on April 29, on Instagram Wednesday.

"My 👸," Cohen captioned the photos of himself and Lucy, who was captured wearing a sparkly gold headband adorned with stars and a red bib that read "These fools put my cape on backwards" in white lettering.

"Soooo adorable 🥰 and a mini you," wrote Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards in the comments section, as Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice added, "Those eyes so beautiful 😍."

Paris Hilton, meanwhile, approved of the little one's fashion, writing, "I need that crown😍 💫👑💫."

andy cohen
andy cohen/instagram

Last month, the Watch What Happens Live host documented some father-daughter bonding time at the park during a spring day in New York City.

"Swingin Saturday 🌈," he captioned a March 18 shot, which showed him pushing his 11-month-old on a baby swing.

Back in November, Cohen — who is also a dad to son Benjamin Allen — chatted with PEOPLE about how he's navigating his role as a dad of two, saying that he's had a "total shift in priority" since welcoming his kids.

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he said. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

Andy Cohen and his kids
Andy Cohen Instagram

As a single parent, Cohen emphasized the importance of "being supported," adding, "Make sure you have help."

And with the new addition of a second child, the Real Housewives ringleader said one of his biggest challenges is time management.

"Just when I think I've had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I'm here," he explained. "It's just about juggling time management with the two of them."

