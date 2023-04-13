Celebrity Parents Andy Cohen Calls Daughter Lucy, 11 Months, 'My Queen' in Series of Sweet Selfies — See the Photos! The television host shared a series of adorable photos on Instagram Wednesday with his daughter, Lucy Eve, who turns one on April 29 By Marisa Sullivan Marisa Sullivan Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 13, 2023 09:24 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: andy cohen/instagram Andy Cohen is swooning over his little girl. The television host, 54, shared a series of adorable photos of himself hanging with daughter Lucy Eve, who turns one on April 29, on Instagram Wednesday. "My 👸," Cohen captioned the photos of himself and Lucy, who was captured wearing a sparkly gold headband adorned with stars and a red bib that read "These fools put my cape on backwards" in white lettering. "Soooo adorable 🥰 and a mini you," wrote Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards in the comments section, as Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice added, "Those eyes so beautiful 😍." Paris Hilton, meanwhile, approved of the little one's fashion, writing, "I need that crown😍 💫👑💫." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. andy cohen/instagram Andy Cohen Enjoys Springtime at the Park with Daughter Lucy: 'Swinging Saturday' Last month, the Watch What Happens Live host documented some father-daughter bonding time at the park during a spring day in New York City. "Swingin Saturday 🌈," he captioned a March 18 shot, which showed him pushing his 11-month-old on a baby swing. Back in November, Cohen — who is also a dad to son Benjamin Allen — chatted with PEOPLE about how he's navigating his role as a dad of two, saying that he's had a "total shift in priority" since welcoming his kids. "I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he said. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed." Andy Cohen Instagram As a single parent, Cohen emphasized the importance of "being supported," adding, "Make sure you have help." And with the new addition of a second child, the Real Housewives ringleader said one of his biggest challenges is time management. "Just when I think I've had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I'm here," he explained. "It's just about juggling time management with the two of them."