Every Single Photo the Housewives Shared from Andy Cohen's Epic Baby Shower

Dozens of Housewives stars danced on tables and took selfies with surprise guest John Mayer at Andy Cohen's extravagant baby bash
By Diane J. Cho January 28, 2019 04:15 PM

Thirsty, Anyone?

Credit: Phaedra Parks/Instagram

On Saturday, Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen was surrounded by Bravo’s biggest names and his close friend John Mayer at an extravagant baby shower held at The Palm Beverly Hills.

Here, Cohen, Real Housewives of Atlanta's Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks and Dallas' LeeAnne Locken get silly in the photo booth. And that's just the beginning ...

True OGs

Credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Cohen snaps a pic with Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards, two of the party's hosts.

Selfie Envy

Credit: Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram

The ladies of Orange County and Cohen's close friend John Mayer huddle together to take this epic selfie.

Boss Babes

Credit: Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram

Real Housewives of Atlanta meets Orange County featuring Nene Leakes, Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson. Did someone say 'spinoff'?

Bronze Beauties

Credit: Tamra Judge/Instagram

The ladies from OC and Beverly Hills, Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp, snag a selfie with Rebecca Romijn, who is married to huge Housewives fan and Bravo personality Jerry O'Connell.

Bottoms Up!

Credit: Sonja Morgan/Instagram

The OGs Teresa Giudice and Sonja Morgan from Real Housewives New Jersey and New York play it up in the photo booth.

The Star of the Night

Credit: Tamra Judge/Instagram

Andy Cohen grins ear-to-ear at the A Star Is Born-themed shower.

Model Behavior

Credit: Tamra Judge/Instagram

OC's Tamra Judge and Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey strike a pose.

Friends Through Thick & Thin

Credit: Tamra Judge/Instagram

No matter how up and down their friendship gets, OC ladies Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson always have time for a photo op.

Party Pose

Credit: LeeAnne Locken/Instagram

We can only wish for New York's Sonja Morgan and Dallas' LeeAnne Locken to show up in a crossover episode together.

Slay Day

Credit: Nene Leakes/Instagram

Leave it to the ladies of Atlanta to heat up the room with their fashion, honey! Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton and Nene Leakes show off in their colorful looks.

Housewives on Table Tops

Credit: LeeAnne Locken/Instagram

Dallas duo Kameron Westcott and LeeAnne Locken reach for new party heights by posing on top of a table at Cohen's baby shower.

Originals Only

Credit: Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram

The OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, and John Mayer snap a solo shot.

Laugh Out Loud

Credit: Phaedra Parks/Instagram

Atlanta's newbie Eva Marcille and ex-Atlanta Housewife Phaedra Parks are reunited and in great spirits.

Name That Girl Group

Credit: Ramona Singer/Instagram

Imagine: Dallas' LeeAnne Locken on drums, Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna as principal dancer, New York's Ramona Singer on background vocals, Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne (obviously) lead singer and Beverly Hills' Denise Richards as backup dancer. Tickets would be SOLD OUT.

Infamous Trio

Credit: Shannon Beador/Instagram

Don't mess with this OC trio. Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge throw up "three" signs to possibly signal that these three amigos are back in each other's good graces.

Table Top Rendezvous

Credit: LeeAnne Locken/Instagram

OC newbies Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter join Dallas ladies Kameron Westcott and LeeAnne Locken in their table top party.

New York Meets New Jersey

Credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Will Sonja Morgan ever leave Manhattan? Maybe for Teresa Giudice she will.

The Face of Pure Joy

Credit: LeeAnne Locken/Instagram

Between Housewives gone wild dancing videos and Kyle Richards hitting her famous split in slo-mo, Andy Cohen looks like he's having the time of his life.

Famous Friends Sandwich

Credit: Kyle Richards/Instagram

John Mayer and Kyle Richards cozy up to the main star of the night.

Say Cheese!

Credit: Dolores Catania/Instagram

OC's Gina Kirschenheiter and Jersey's Dolores Catania are straight cheesin' in this cute selfie.

Blonde Ambition

Credit: Kameron Westcott/Instagram

Dallas' Kameron Westcott and Beverly Hills' Teddi Mellencamp show off their curly blonde locks.

Peace Out

Credit: Cynthia Bailey/Instagram

Andy Cohen and Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey snap an adorable selfie they should hang up at The Bailey Agency.

Housewife Mashup 

Credit: Dolores Catania/Instagram

Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub from Jersey, Teddi Mellencamp from Beverly Hills and Potomac's Karen Huger huddle together for this glorious group shot.

Kisses

Credit: Dolores Catania/Instagram

Jersey's Dolores Catania and Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey send smooches for the camera.

Dallas, Baby!

Credit: Kameron Westcott/Instagram

Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman and Kameron Westcott stand by Cohen to show their support.

Housewives Trailblazers

Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

"Thanks OG’s Kyle, Vicki, Nene, Ramona & Teresa for hosting a party like no other," the day's honoree writes. "And @brucebozzi, the Palm Beverly Hills is now an iconic stop on any Housewives Tour. It’s the Room Where It Happened."

Candid Moments

Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Housewives from all seasons mingle as the night goes on.

ATL Love

Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Atlanta Housewives Eva Marcille, Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton hold it down for the one and only Andy Cohen.

Holy Housewives

Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Andy Cohen shared this amazing group shot on his Instagram with the caption: "I'm speechless. Every Housewife, featuring John Mayer."

Crazy Candids

Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Andy Cohen and the Housewives know how to party!

The Lisa Rinna Show

Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Any Housewives fan knows that Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna can put on quite the show.

Baby Shower Success

Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

You've never seen more Housewives from different seasons look this happy in one room.

By Diane J. Cho