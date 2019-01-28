Every Single Photo the Housewives Shared from Andy Cohen's Epic Baby Shower
Thirsty, Anyone?
On Saturday, Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen was surrounded by Bravo’s biggest names and his close friend John Mayer at an extravagant baby shower held at The Palm Beverly Hills.
Here, Cohen, Real Housewives of Atlanta's Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks and Dallas' LeeAnne Locken get silly in the photo booth. And that's just the beginning ...
True OGs
Cohen snaps a pic with Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards, two of the party's hosts.
Selfie Envy
The ladies of Orange County and Cohen's close friend John Mayer huddle together to take this epic selfie.
Boss Babes
Real Housewives of Atlanta meets Orange County featuring Nene Leakes, Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson. Did someone say 'spinoff'?
Bronze Beauties
The ladies from OC and Beverly Hills, Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp, snag a selfie with Rebecca Romijn, who is married to huge Housewives fan and Bravo personality Jerry O'Connell.
Bottoms Up!
The OGs Teresa Giudice and Sonja Morgan from Real Housewives New Jersey and New York play it up in the photo booth.
The Star of the Night
Andy Cohen grins ear-to-ear at the A Star Is Born-themed shower.
Model Behavior
OC's Tamra Judge and Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey strike a pose.
Friends Through Thick & Thin
No matter how up and down their friendship gets, OC ladies Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson always have time for a photo op.
Party Pose
We can only wish for New York's Sonja Morgan and Dallas' LeeAnne Locken to show up in a crossover episode together.
Slay Day
Leave it to the ladies of Atlanta to heat up the room with their fashion, honey! Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton and Nene Leakes show off in their colorful looks.
Housewives on Table Tops
Dallas duo Kameron Westcott and LeeAnne Locken reach for new party heights by posing on top of a table at Cohen's baby shower.
Originals Only
The OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, and John Mayer snap a solo shot.
Laugh Out Loud
Atlanta's newbie Eva Marcille and ex-Atlanta Housewife Phaedra Parks are reunited and in great spirits.
Name That Girl Group
Imagine: Dallas' LeeAnne Locken on drums, Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna as principal dancer, New York's Ramona Singer on background vocals, Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne (obviously) lead singer and Beverly Hills' Denise Richards as backup dancer. Tickets would be SOLD OUT.
Infamous Trio
Don't mess with this OC trio. Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge throw up "three" signs to possibly signal that these three amigos are back in each other's good graces.
Table Top Rendezvous
OC newbies Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter join Dallas ladies Kameron Westcott and LeeAnne Locken in their table top party.
New York Meets New Jersey
Will Sonja Morgan ever leave Manhattan? Maybe for Teresa Giudice she will.
The Face of Pure Joy
Between Housewives gone wild dancing videos and Kyle Richards hitting her famous split in slo-mo, Andy Cohen looks like he's having the time of his life.
Famous Friends Sandwich
John Mayer and Kyle Richards cozy up to the main star of the night.
Say Cheese!
OC's Gina Kirschenheiter and Jersey's Dolores Catania are straight cheesin' in this cute selfie.
Blonde Ambition
Dallas' Kameron Westcott and Beverly Hills' Teddi Mellencamp show off their curly blonde locks.
Peace Out
Andy Cohen and Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey snap an adorable selfie they should hang up at The Bailey Agency.
Housewife Mashup
Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub from Jersey, Teddi Mellencamp from Beverly Hills and Potomac's Karen Huger huddle together for this glorious group shot.
Kisses
Jersey's Dolores Catania and Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey send smooches for the camera.
Dallas, Baby!
Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman and Kameron Westcott stand by Cohen to show their support.
Housewives Trailblazers
"Thanks OG’s Kyle, Vicki, Nene, Ramona & Teresa for hosting a party like no other," the day's honoree writes. "And @brucebozzi, the Palm Beverly Hills is now an iconic stop on any Housewives Tour. It’s the Room Where It Happened."
Candid Moments
Housewives from all seasons mingle as the night goes on.
ATL Love
Atlanta Housewives Eva Marcille, Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton hold it down for the one and only Andy Cohen.
Holy Housewives
Andy Cohen shared this amazing group shot on his Instagram with the caption: "I'm speechless. Every Housewife, featuring John Mayer."
Crazy Candids
Andy Cohen and the Housewives know how to party!
The Lisa Rinna Show
Any Housewives fan knows that Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna can put on quite the show.
Baby Shower Success
You've never seen more Housewives from different seasons look this happy in one room.