Andy Cohen's Baby Shower Is Set for This Weekend — and the Housewives Are Coming!

As Andy Cohen counts down the final weeks until he meets his baby boy, members of his extended TV family from the across the country will be coming together to celebrate the dad-to-be.

“We kept the list to mainly Housewives to simplify things,” Richards, 50, tells PEOPLE.

“Most men can barely handle one wife and Andy has a lot of wives to deal with!” she jokes.

On a December episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Cohen, 50, revealed that he is expecting his first child — a son — via surrogate in front of OG Real Housewives Gunvalson, Singer, Leakes, Giudice and Richards.

Closing out the final live broadcast of 2018 Cohen said, “Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science — if all goes according to plan in about six weeks time I’m going to become a father.”

Reflecting on the live (and surprise) announcement, Richards remembers the joy that Cohen exuded.

“When he made the announcement, I could see in his face how happy and excited he is,” says Richards.

She shares, “I think he’s going to be a great dad. I hope this shower is a special day that he will never forget.”

“We share so much of our lives with Andy and I was so touched when he shared this exciting news with us,” she says. “I’m so happy to be able to be a part of this exciting time in his life.”

Although Cohen did not disclose the sex of the child during WWHL, he revealed during CNN’s live New Year’s Eve show, which he co-hosted with Anderson Cooper, that “it’s a boy.”

“It’s a boy and I got to tell you something, I cannot wait to meet this boy,” he told Cooper.

Asked if he thinks the baby will have salt and pepper hair (like him!), Cohen said, “I think he’s going to have a nice Semitic head of hair. I really do. I’m so excited and I think about nothing else. I did it with a surrogate.”

“When I was growing up and when we were growing up … I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family,” he said. “And here we are in 2018, almost [2019], and anything’s possible. And I’m so grateful to a wonderful surrogate that I’m working with.”

He added, “By the way, by the time it became possible, I was kind of having too much fun in my life to say, ‘I don’t think I can do this right now.’ But here I am, I turned 50 this year. It takes some people longer to get to that place. And it took me that time.”