Andy Cohen Celebrates Baby-to-Be with Dozens of Real Housewives — and John Mayer! — at Baby Shower

When it comes to Real Housewives reunions, this one takes the cake — and it's all thanks to Andy Cohen's baby-to-be

When it comes to Real Housewives reunions, this one takes the cake — and it’s all thanks to Andy Cohen‘s baby-to-be.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The exciting bash took place at The Palm Beverly Hills, where Cohen’s BFF (and Radio Andy personality) Bruce Bozzi, Jr. serves as executive vice president. Guests sat at a long singular dinner table with gold flatware, long-stem candles and white and blue flowers as bundles of white balloons hung from the ceiling.

“I’m speechless. Every Housewife, featuring @JohnMayer,” Cohen, 50, wrote of a group shot showing all the housewives in attendance, plus the singer-songwriter.

A wall of white flowers with a giant blue star made out of hydrangeas served as the perfect backdrop for guests to take photos. Hanging above was a large gold sign reading “A Star Is Born” — the day’s theme, which was repeated on Cohen’s three-tier gold and white cake.

For the menu, guests enjoyed Chinese chicken and lobster cobb salads, salmon with mango salsa, filet mignon, chicken paillard, grilled asparagus, fried potatoes, spinach and grilled polenta cakes. Topping it all off was a trio of desserts: key lime pie, crème brûlée and chocolate chip cookies.

Fittingly, Cohen wore a baby blue suit.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

All were by Cohen’s side on a Dec. 20 episode of WWHL in which the TV personality revealed for the first time that he is expecting his first child — a son — via surrogate.

“When he made the announcement, I could see in his face how happy and excited he is,” Richards previously told PEOPLE. “I think he’s going to be a great dad. We share so much of our lives with Andy and I was so touched when he shared this exciting news with us. I’m so happy to be able to be a part of this exciting time in his life.”

image_from_ios-1 Andy Cohen’s baby shower | Credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram

image_from_ios-2 Andy Cohen’s baby shower | Credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram

image_from_ios Andy Cohen’s baby shower | Credit: Teresa Giuduce/Instagram

img_6818 Andy Cohen’s baby shower | Credit: Ramona Singer/Instagram

img_6822 Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave | Credit: Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave/Instagram

Of course, Richards, Gunvalson, Singer, Leakes and Giudice weren’t the only ones showering Cohen with “Mazels.”

Nearly 50 Housewives from across seven franchises came in for the event, including LeeAnne Locken (Real Housewives of Dallas), Gizelle Bryant (Real Housewives of Potomac), Dorinda Medley (RHONY), Sonja Morgan (RHONY), Shannon Beador (RHOC), Tamra Judge (RHOC), Erika Girardi (RHOBH), Margaret Josephs (RHONJ), Dolores Catania (RHONJ), Lisa Rinna (RHOBH), Jackie Goldschneider (RHONJ), Brandi Redmond (RHOD), Stephanie Hollman (RHOD), Candiace Dillard (RHOP), Ashley Darby (RHOP), Karen Huger (RHOP), Gina Kirschenheiter (RHOC), Emily Simpson (RHOC), Kameron Westcott (RHOD), Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (RHOBH), Jennifer Aydin (RHONJ), Danielle Staub (RHONJ), Phaedra Parks (RHOA), Cynthia Bailey (RHOA), Robyn Dixon (RHOP), Denise Richards (RHOBH), Eva Marcille (RHOA) and more.

Former Flipping Out star Jenni Pulos, who sings Cohen’s WWHL theme song, was also on hand, as was Jerry O’Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn, plus SiriusXM host Amy Phillips (Reality Checked with Amy Phillips).

“We kept the list to mainly Housewives to simplify things,” Richards told PEOPLE. “Most men can barely handle one wife and Andy has a lot of wives to deal with!”

Many of Cohen’s guests shared Instagram Stories capturing the activities at the baby shower, which included an artist drawing caricatures. Cohen appeared to be recording an episode of his SiriusXM show from the event, according to video shared by Richards.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 15 Ramona Singer, Vicki Gunvalson, Andy Cohen, NeNe Leakes, Kyle Richards, and Tersea Giudice on WWHL | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Cohen has been in Los Angeles since Jan. 14, having moved WWHL out west for a quick babymoon before his son’s February arrival. The show planned to air episodes from there for three weeks.

“Moving the Clubhouse to L.A. is a win all the way around,” Cohen told PEOPLE in a statement earlier this month. “There will be great guests, great energy and I can make a 9 p.m. dinner reservation after we get off the air!”

Since making his announcement, Cohen has been showered with love from his fellow Real Housewives stars. Their supportive sentiments were carried over by best friends, like Sarah Jessica Parker — who spoke to PEOPLE exclusively.

“I am overcome with joy and join Andy’s friends and family as we anticipate the safe arrival of the already much-loved baby Cohen,” Parker, 53, previously told PEOPLE. “Andy will be a wonderful father and has been waiting forever to be called Papa.”

“I can’t wait to meet and know his child and offer any help or guidance I can offer the new daddy,” she added. “This has been a hard secret to keep and I was so thrilled to hear him share his very happy news last night. Now we are just counting the days.”

andy-cohen Andy Cohen | Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Cohen, meanwhile, is also excited.

“I cannot wait to meet this boy … I’m so excited and I think about nothing else,” Cohen told pal Anderson Cooper while co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve show. “When I was growing up and when we were growing up … I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family. And here we are in 2018, almost [2019], and anything’s possible. And I’m so grateful to a wonderful surrogate that I’m working with.”

He added, “By the way, by the time it became possible, I was kind of having too much fun in my life to say, ‘I don’t think I can do this right now.’ But here I am, I turned 50 this year. It takes some people longer to get to that place. And it took me that time.”