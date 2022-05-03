The Most Adorable Photos of Andy Cohen's Baby Girl, Lucy Eve
Andy Cohen welcomed his second child — a baby girl, Lucy Eve Cohen — on April 29, 2022
Here's Lucy!
Andy Cohen welcomed his second child — a baby girl named Lucy Eve Cohen — on April 29, 2022.
"HERE'S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She's 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!" Cohen captioned an Instagram post, featuring a picture of him cradling baby Lucy.
He added, "Her big brother can't wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy."
Proud Dad
Cohen was on "Cloud 9" after welcoming his little girl. The Watch What Happens Live host shared a sweet Instagram post, looking at his newest addition lovingly at the hospital. "Greetings from Cloud 9 #ILoveLucy."
Cohen said on his Instagram Story, "Guys, I just want to thank you all for your incredible outpouring of love for little Lucy. I'm waiting for her final little exam, and then I'm going to take her home to meet Ben. I've got Ben's hat that he wore home from the hospital for Lucy."
Big Brother on Duty
Lucy joins big brother Ben, 3, who is sharing the love with his little sister! "When Ben met Lucy ♥️," Cohen wrote alongside the photo of his son gently planting a kiss on Lucy's head during their first meeting.
Hanging Out with Lucy
"Hello from me and my little Lucy!" Cohen said in an Instagram Story on May 2. "We're just hanging out, having some daddy time."
Met Gala Ready
Cohen's first Monday in May looked a little different than that of some stars'! The father of two joked on Instagram, "My 2022 #MetGala look!"
WWHL Debut
Lucy made her Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen debut in May. Dad introduced Bravo viewers to his daughter in a home video filmed for his late night show.
Holding Lucy in his arms for the clip, Cohen sang a lullaby with a Bravo twist to his daughter.
"Lucy Cohen's got the 4-1-1, queen of midnight fun," he sang, rewriting the words to his own WWHL theme song. "LC, MC, late night, on Bravo TV."
Lucy even gave a tiny wiggle of her fingers — giving fans at home a wave.