The Most Adorable Photos of Andy Cohen's Baby Girl, Lucy Eve

Andy Cohen welcomed his second child — a baby girl named Lucy Eve Cohen — on April 29, 2022.

"HERE'S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She's 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!" Cohen captioned an Instagram post, featuring a picture of him cradling baby Lucy.

He added, "Her big brother can't wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy."