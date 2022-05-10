Andy Cohen's Newborn Daughter Lucy Makes Her Television Debut on WWHL: 'Queen of Midnight Fun'

The 53-year-old host introduced Bravo viewers to his second child, in a sweet home video filmed just for his late night show.

Holding Lucy in his arms for the clip, Cohen sang his daughter a lullaby with a Bravo twist.

"Lucy Cohen's got the 4-1-1, queen of midnight fun," he sang, rewriting the words to his own WWHL theme song. "LC, MC, late night, on Bravo TV."

Ready for her closeup, Lucy even gave a tiny wiggle of her fingers — giving fans at home a wave.

Monday's WWHL was Cohen's first show since Lucy arrived on April 29.

Prior to Lucy's TV debut, Cohen opened up about life as a now father-of-two, thanking audiences for their support.

"As I held Lucy in the hospital, just she and I, late into her first night, I was so moved by all of your love and support," Cohen said, as a photo of the tender moment in the hospital flashed onscreen. "I want you to know that your virtual cheerleading of my starting a family on my own has lifted me up when I most needed it."

Baby Lucy makes her TV debut Credit: Andy Cohen Instagram

He also gave a shoutout to "incredible" surrogate, whom he said has been "a partner and friend." She even attended the last taping of WWHL, two days before his daughter was born.

"I thought we were going to have a real clubhouse baby right here!" said Cohen, who also welcomed Lucy's big brother Benjamin Allen via surrogate in February 2019.

As for Lucy's name, Cohen explained that Louis is popular in his family, being the name of two of his great-grandfathers and his dad, and that he "always loved" the name Lucy. His daughter's middle name honors his mother, Evelyn.

Cohen announced Lucy's birth in a sweet Instagram post on April 29.

"HERE'S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She's 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!" Cohen captioned an Instagram post, featuring a picture of him cradling baby Lucy, on Friday.

He added, "Her big brother can't wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy."

The best-selling author has since been sharing sweet pics and clips of Lucy on his Instagram, including a meeting she had with his friend (and fellow father-of-two) Anderson Cooper.

Speaking to PEOPLE in February 2019 after the birth of his son Benjamin, Cohen said he didn't want to wait" any longer to become a father, even if it meant doing it as a single parent.