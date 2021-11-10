"My favorite baby mama is the next one," Nick Cannon tells Andy Cohen on Wednesday's episode of his eponymous talk show

Andy Cohen Asks Nick Cannon to Name His 'Favorite Baby Mama': 'I Don't Think That Was a Good Answer'

Nick Cannon isn't shy when it comes to talking about his life as a father of seven.

In a clip from Wednesday's episode of his eponymous daytime show, Nick Cannon, the 41-year-old sits down with Andy Cohen for a round of Plead the Fifth, a game where the two take turns answering hot topic questions.

Cannon begins the game by asking the Bravo star, "In an Andy Cohen nightmare, who would be the worst three guests on Watch What Happens Live?" to which Cohen, 53, pleads the fifth and avoids the question.

Cohen then asks the daytime host, "Who is your favorite baby mama?"

While Cannon debates whether to answer the taboo question, the audience begins to chant, "Plead the fifth."

"I got this. I ain't scared of you, Andy. My favorite baby mama is the next one," he replies, as Cohen's jaw drops.

"I don't think that was a good answer," Cohen adds.

Cannon welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa on June 14. His son Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, was born nine days after Zion and Zillion. Additionally, Cannon welcomed daughter Powerful Queen last December with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden. Cannon is also dad to 10-year-old twins (son Moroccan and daughter Monroe) with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The actor appeared on the Drink Champs podcast last month, opening up about his career and personal life. During the discussion, Cannon told co-hosts N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN that he is sticking to celibacy, at least until the new year.

"I'm trying to chill out though. I'm chilling out. I'm kinda stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on," he said. "I have enough children, enough frolicking. I'm good right now. ... I'm trying. I didn't say I'm perfect."

"I love all my kids," added Cannon.