Andy Cohen Asks Nick Cannon About Having More Kids: 'Clearly, I Don't Have a Plan,' Says Dad of 12

During a live broadcast from Times Square on New Year's Eve, the TV hosts discussed a vasectomy and whether Cannon has any resolutions for 2023

Nick Cannon is being honest about his plans for fatherhood.

During CNN's broadcast of New Year's Eve Live in Times Square, Andy Cohen asked the Masked Singer host about an "endgame" when it comes to having more children, joking that Cannon, 42, appears to be "single-handedly repopulating the Earth" after the birth of his 12th child, a girl born Dec. 14 to model Alyssa Scott.

"What is your plan?" Cohen wanted to know.

"Clearly, I don't have a plan," Cannon replied. "Honestly man, it's just so much joy and elation that I have, the family that I have, and I embrace it. I love it, and I don't have a plan. That should have been clear from the jump."

Cohen, who was hosting the live show with CNN's Anderson Cooper, asked a follow-up question: "A vasectomy?

"Is that what you want me to get?" Cannon said. "It's my body, my choice."

Cooper then asked Cannon if he had advice for "any new fathers out there."

"Just operate out of love," Cannon said. "I mean some people may say that's what got us here in the first place, but that's what I would always do, and always do it with a smile."

When the conversation turned to New Year's resolutions for 2023, Cannon told the hosts he doesn't make any.

"Like I said, I'm just so happy for health, and want to continue to be as healthy and filled with as much gratitude as possible for the next year," he said.

RELATED Video: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, His Second with Alyssa Scott: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed'

Cannon welcomed four children in 2022. In September, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, a daughter with former Price is Right model LaNisha Cole, arrived. Nine days later, Rise Messiah Cannon, his daughter with model Brittany Bell, was born. In November, he and Abby De La Rosa announced the birth of their daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon. A month later, Cannon and Scott shared the news of the birth of their daughter, Halo Marie Cannon.

The TV host poked some fun at his fatherhood situation in a Christmas video released last month. Sitting in front of a fireplace in a Santa hat and light-up holiday sweater, Cannon jokes, "It's almost the holidays, and thanks to me, the world now has eight billion people."

But he has also expressed some regret for a downside to having a big family.

"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," Cannon admitted during an episode of The Checkup with Dr. Agus on Paramount+.

Scheduling, he added, can be challenging. "One 'cause I'm constantly working, and two because I'm just spread thin."

