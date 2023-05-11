Andy Cohen Apologizes If People Saw Him 'Absolutely Lose My Mind' After Son Refused to Wear Shorts

Andy Cohen and his son had a bit of a hiccup to start their day.

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 54, posted a video to his Instagram Story Thursday recalling a disagreement he had earlier that morning with his 4-year-old son Ben.

"My apologies if you were in the West Village on Hudson Street this morning and saw me absolutely lose my mind," he professed. "Ben was upset that he was wearing shorts and wanted to change. He won, he won, he won. We went back up and changed."

Cohen added that Ben will likely "be hot later—I explained, it's gonna be 80 today, but he won, and we move on.

"Very frustrating start to the day. It's been [a] very frustrating day so far," added Cohen.

The Bravo star continued, saying that he's going to "turn [his day] around on the radio and then I'm very excited to head to DC for an appearance tonight at Sixth & I. So, onward we go. Dress accordingly today! It's gonna be a hot one."

Cohen is dad to Ben and 12-month-old daughter Lucy.

He recently chatted with friend and fellow dad Anderson Cooper about being the only gay and only single parent at Ben's school.

"I'm the only gay parent at Ben's nursery school and the only single parent, which is amazing, and I'm so grateful for our friendship because Ben sees Wyatt with two dads, and Ben's other friend, Adrian, has two dads," Cohen told the CNN anchor during a discussion at the 92NY Tuesday.

Cohen is currently on a book tour for The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up, which hit stands Tuesday.