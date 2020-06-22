Andy Cohen's Son Ben and Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt Meet for the First Time on Father's Day

When Wyatt met Benjamin!

"I thought it would be fun if they met right now. Look, that's gonna be your good buddy Wyatt," said host Cohen, 52, to 16-month-old Benjamin Allen, gesturing toward the screen.

"That's Benjamin," Cooper, 53, softly told his 8-week-old son Wyatt Morgan.

The television stars then had a short banter about Wyatt's adorable striped ensemble ("Your little baby is singing Édith Piaf wearing that outfit," Cohen joked), before giving a preview of what their future friendship could be like.

"Ben, this is Wyatt. This is Wyatt Cooper. He's gonna be your good buddy," the Bravo star continued, addressing his son. "That's gonna be your good buddy and we're gonna travel together. And if you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you're gonna be great friends."

In another clip from the show, Cohen and Cooper play a game of "1, 2, AC!" — where the host's father Lou Cohen asks the two friends a series of questions to gauge how well they know each other. One such inquiry was, "Who's more likely to be a helicopter parent?"

Both Cohen and Cooper agreed that the latter fit the bill more, with the CNN anchor saying, "Me, probably" — however, he is "hoping not to be."

Cooper celebrated his first Father's Day almost exactly eight weeks after he welcomed son Wyatt, his first child, via surrogate on April 27.

Earlier this month, the longtime journalist posed with his baby boy for a cover story for PEOPLE's Pride issue, where he opened up about becoming a dad and how his own late parents — writer Wyatt Emory Cooper and heiress and fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt — inspired him on his road to fatherhood.

"[To] have them meet and fall in love and create a family of their own and have this little family of ours ... it made me really sad to think that I'm the only person left from that union [of my parents] and that I'm the only person left who remembers all those stories of my mom, my dad and my brother," he explained. (His father died during heart surgery when Cooper was 10, his mother died last year and his older sibling Carter died by suicide in 1988 at age 23.)