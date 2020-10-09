Anderson Cooper said last week that Andy Cohen's son Benjamin, 20 months is "very sweet with" his son Wyatt, 5 months

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Are 'Playground Dads' as They Venture Outside for Playdate

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's social lives look a bit different now that they're both parents!

On Friday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 52, posted a selfie taken in New York City's Greenwich Village, smiling alongside Cooper, 53, as they took down their masks for the photo op.

The friends were bundled up as they enjoyed some outdoor time with what appears to be Cohen's son Benjamin Allen, 20 months, partially in-frame as he played on a swing. Cooper's baby boy Wyatt Morgan, soon to be 6 months, was not pictured.

"Playground Dads! (Btw my sweater is from @grantedsweatercompany)," Cohen captioned the photo on Instagram.

Last week, Cooper revealed on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan that his son recently became acquainted with his close friend Cohen's kid for the first time in person since the beginning of the pandemic. "They met for the first time a couple weeks ago, up in Connecticut. It was cool," said the CNN anchor.

While he's not sure "if Wyatt even understands who [Ben] is" yet, Cooper added that his baby boy was "sort of fascinated" by the toddler anyway. "And Benjamin was very sweet with him," he added. "He kept poking him." The pair had met virtually via Cohen's WWHL broadcast in June.

Cohen previously expressed his excitement for his pal to become a dad.

"I'm so happy for Anderson," the Bravo star said on his radio show back in May. "We've been talking about this for a long time and I have been really enjoying Anderson coming over."

He continued, "His visits with Ben have taken on a special significance since we both knew for a while that Anderson was planning on [becoming a dad] himself."

RELATED VIDEO: Anderson Cooper Opens Up About Being a Dad to Baby Wyatt: 'This Is a New Level of Love'

Cohen also applauded Cooper's "brilliant, brilliant announcement," which he admitted "had me in a puddle of tears" as "you really have to jump through a lot of hoops to have a baby as a gay man."

"He went through a lot, and I'm just so happy that his son is so beautiful and happy and healthy," Cohen said.