Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are laughing about how much their lives have changed since becoming parents.

The Bravo personality and CNN anchor — who share a close years-long friendship — shared a scene from their hectic Saturday on Instagram, where it appears they met up at a bookstore for a children's event with their kids.

Cohen captured the video of the two sitting around laughing in a room full of kids chattering loudly and crying in the background.

"Saturday afternoon, Ben," the Watch What Happens Live host says in a sing-song voice before correcting himself. "I mean, Anderson."

"Just a mellow Saturday," Cohen observes as he winces at the noise, while Cooper jokes, "This is how we used to spend our Saturdays."

"Wow, life has really taken a turn," Cohen laughs.

Joking about how they "used to be guys around town," Cohen continues, "Wow, Saturday, we're getting our party on, huh? This is awesome. Remember when we used to be guys around town? Do you remember that?"

"What are you drinking there," Cooper asks jokingly, gazing dramatically into Cohen's cup.

"Water," he laughs in response.

Cohen is dad to son Benjamin Allen, 3, and daughter Lucy Eve, 5 months, while Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months.

Last month, Cohen shared a video on Instagram of him on a walk with Cooper and their respective kids during which Cohen opened up to the CNN anchor about some of his recent parenting struggles.

"So Anderson I'm dealing with major mood swings and irrational temper tantrums, what are you dealing with these days?" Cohen asked Cooper, who walked beside him with Wyatt perched on his shoulders.

"I don't know. My kids are pretty great," Cooper told Cohen with a smirk.

Not convinced, Cohen assured Cooper that there's "gotta be some wrinkle right now."

"Wyatt, what's the wrinkle?" Cooper asked his son, to which he doesn't have an answer.

"Oh that's nice," Cohen said sarcastically. "So everything's peachy at your house. And you had a great vacation?"

"Yeah, just hanging out with the kids," added Cooper.

"Oh wow. Well guess I'm alone then, see you on New Year's Eve dude," quipped Cohen as he concluded the video, which he captioned, "I DON'T feel heard!"