Andy Cohen Says He and Anderson Cooper Have Bonded Further Over Raising Kids as Gay Dads

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's friendship has only gotten stronger since they've become dads.

Speaking with best friend Bruce Bozzi this week on his Table for Two podcast, Cohen discussed how his bond with Cooper has strengthened since the two entered fatherhood. Cooper is dad to sons Sebastian Luke, 7 months, and Wyatt, 2, and Cohen to daughter Lucy Eve, 7 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3½.

"We are these geriatric patients hobbling around chasing our children, but look it's another bonding thing," Cohen told Bozzi.

"I think what is going to be really interesting to us, as it develops, is being gay dads and as our kids start realizing more and more 'Oh I have gay dads.' I am so glad that Ben [Cohen] will grow up with Wyatt [Cooper] and that Ben with grow up seeing Anderson and Benjamin [Maisani] raising Wyatt and Sebastian."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In October, the Bravo personality, 54, and CNN anchor, 55 — who share a close years-long friendship — shared a scene from their hectic Saturday on Instagram, where it appeared they met up at a bookstore for a children's event with their kids.

Cohen captured the video of the two sitting around laughing in a room full of kids chattering loudly and crying in the background.

"Saturday afternoon, Ben," the Watch What Happens Live host said in a sing-song voice before correcting himself. "I mean, Anderson."

"Just a mellow Saturday," Cohen observed as he winced at the noise, while Cooper joked, "This is how we used to spend our Saturdays."

"Wow, life has really taken a turn," Cohen laughed.

While speaking with PEOPLE about ByHeart's Feed Fest in November, a virtual summit that features panels and masterclasses aimed to empower new parents, the Bravo star shared how he's been navigating his new role as a dad of two.

Since welcoming daughter Lucy and son Benjamin, Cohen said he's had a "total shift in priority."

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he shared. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."