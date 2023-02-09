Andy Cohen Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter Lucy, 9 Months, Sweetly Looking Into Camera

Andy Cohen can't get enough of his baby girl!

The Bravo star, 54, shared an adorable new photo of daughter Lucy Eve on his Instagram Story Wednesday, showing the 9-month-old sweetly looking up at the camera with her big blue eyes.

In the snap, Lucy wears a red and white striped long sleeve, a red bandana around her neck and a black barrette in her hair.

Last week, Cohen documented another cute moment with his daughter, sharing a video on Instagram of him singing Judy Garland's "Good Morning" to Lucy.

Cohen sweetly smiles as he sings the song to Lucy, who is still wearing her pajamas as she sways back and forth on the couch. At the end of the clip, the dad of two gives Lucy a kiss on the head.

Along with Lucy, Cohen is also dad to 4-year-old son Benjamin Allen.

In November, Cohen chatted with PEOPLE about how he's navigating his new role as a dad of two, saying that he's had a "total shift in priority" since welcoming his kids.

Andy Cohen/Instagram

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he shared. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

As a single parent, Cohen emphasized the importance of "being supported."

"Make sure you have help," he added.

With the new addition of a second child, the TV personality said one of his biggest challenges is time management.

"Just when I think I've had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I'm here," he explained. "It's just about juggling time management with the two of them."