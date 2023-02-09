Andy Cohen Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter Lucy, 9 Months, Sweetly Looking Into Camera

Andy Cohen is dad to daughter Lucy, 9 months, and son Ben, 4

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 11:20 AM
Andy Cohen daughter Lucy
Photo: Andy Cohen/Instagram, Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Andy Cohen can't get enough of his baby girl!

The Bravo star, 54, shared an adorable new photo of daughter Lucy Eve on his Instagram Story Wednesday, showing the 9-month-old sweetly looking up at the camera with her big blue eyes.

In the snap, Lucy wears a red and white striped long sleeve, a red bandana around her neck and a black barrette in her hair.

Last week, Cohen documented another cute moment with his daughter, sharing a video on Instagram of him singing Judy Garland's "Good Morning" to Lucy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cohen sweetly smiles as he sings the song to Lucy, who is still wearing her pajamas as she sways back and forth on the couch. At the end of the clip, the dad of two gives Lucy a kiss on the head.

Along with Lucy, Cohen is also dad to 4-year-old son Benjamin Allen.

In November, Cohen chatted with PEOPLE about how he's navigating his new role as a dad of two, saying that he's had a "total shift in priority" since welcoming his kids.

Andy Cohen and children
Andy Cohen/Instagram

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he shared. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

As a single parent, Cohen emphasized the importance of "being supported."

"Make sure you have help," he added.

With the new addition of a second child, the TV personality said one of his biggest challenges is time management.

"Just when I think I've had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I'm here," he explained. "It's just about juggling time management with the two of them."

Related Articles
Andy Cohen's daughter Lucy
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy, 7 Months, Smiling in Her Rainbow Pajamas
Andy Cohen, Celebs celebrating Hanukkah
Andy Cohen Celebrates First Night of Hanukkah with Son Ben and Daughter Lucy
Andy Cohen Enjoys Thanksgiving Day Parade with Son Ben in New York City
Andy Cohen and Son Ben, 3, Marvel at New York's Thanksgiving Day Parade: 'We Had a Ball!'
Andy Cohen and his daughter Lucy
Andy Cohen Shares Sweet Morning Selfie with Baby Daughter Lucy: 'Feeling So Many Things'
Bravocon
Andy Cohen Shares Photo of Daughter Lucy, 6 Months, During Bathtime — See the Sweet Pic!
Andy Cohen Says 'Good Night' to Fire with Son Ben as He Cuddles Daughter Lucy on Cozy Night In
Andy Cohen Cuddles Baby Lucy and Says 'Good Night' to Fire with Son Ben on Cozy Night In: Photo
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen Explains Why He's Comfortable Sharing He Has a Nanny for His Kids: 'I Need Help'
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen Shows Off Daughter Lucy's New 'Pebbles' Hairdo In Adorable Photo: 'It's Fashion'
Andy Cohen and children
Andy Cohen Says He's Had a 'Total Shift in Priority' Since Becoming a Dad of Two
katherine schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Adorable New Photo with Daughters Lyla and Eloise
anderson cooper, andy cohen
Andy Cohen Says He and Anderson Cooper Have Bonded Further Over Raising Kids as Gay Dads
Andy Cohen and Son Ben Dress Like Skeletons as Lucy Makes Her Halloween Debut as Cinderella
Andy Cohen and Son Ben Dress Like Skeletons as Daughter Lucy Makes Halloween Debut as Cinderella
Andy Cohen/Instagram
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo with 'Bright-Eyed' Daughter Lucy: 'Sweet as Pie'
andy cohen says james corden ripped off his set design
Andy Cohen Claims James Corden Ripped Off His 'Watch What Happens Live' Set
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Lucy as She Turns 3 Months Old
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy in Pajamas as She Turns 3 Months Old
Andy Cohen daughter Lucy
Andy Cohen Brings Daughter Lucy to BravoCon as He Shares His Best Parenting Advice: 'Be Present'