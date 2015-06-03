The NBC correspondent welcomed her fifth baby girl on May 27

It’s a fifth baby girl for Andrea Canning!

The NBC correspondent, 42, and her husband, USMC Lieutenant Colonel Tony Bancroft, welcomed daughter Elle Corbin on Wednesday, May 27.

Weighing in at 8 lbs., 5 oz., the new addition joins big sisters Georgia Rapalje, 15 months, Christina Margaret, 2½, Charlotte Brewster, 5, and Anna Katherine, 6, at home.

“Everyone’s doing great. We’re just very excited,” the Dateline correspondent tells Today. “The girls are old enough now where they really know what’s going on, so it’s a little different this time around.”

Still, “when you have fewer kids, you notice the difference more. The more you have, the less you notice a big change in family dynamics. With this many kids, you have to just bounce back. As long as everybody’s healthy, mom’s healthy, baby’s healthy, you just got to get back into the swing of things.”

But with five daughters under the age of 6, Canning admits she’s ready for a permanent break.

“[This] was a little unexpected since I am 42 now,” she said when announcing her pregnancy in January. “This is a classic example of what happens when you’re chasing the one sex you don’t have — a boy in our case! This is the last one — we’re done!”